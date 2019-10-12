VALPARAISO — An organization representing local governments across Indiana has declared a Porter County state senator as its "Legislator of the Year."
The Association of Indiana Municipalities (AIM) honored state Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso, Tuesday for his leadership on water infrastructure issues.
Specifically, the AIM board of directors cited Charbonneau's work shepherding into law this year Senate Enrolled Acts 4 and 582, which organized oversight of Indiana's water infrastructure and clarified that local storm water fees are not taxes subject to Indiana's tax caps.
"It's my honor to thank Senator Charbonneau for his commitment to Indiana's cities and towns, and his support of the role our municipalities play in ensuring a strong Hoosier State,” said AIM CEO Matt Greller.
"Across the state, city and town leaders are hard at work modernizing their water infrastructure to serve constituents as effectively as possible and clearing the way for economic development. Senator Charbonneau's dedication to assisting local governments on this vital issue is extremely appreciated."
Charbonneau said he was honored to be recognized by AIM. He pledged to continue advocating for water legislation that assures the well-being of all Hoosiers.
"Creating a long-term water system plan for our state is essential to ensuring Hoosiers continue to have access to clean, safe and affordable water, and I believe the legislation passed this session is a great step in achieving this goal," Charbonneau said.
Last month, Charbonneau also was named Indiana "Legislator of the Year" by the National Association of Water Companies.