Indiana lowers minimum colorectal cancer screening age

A new Indiana law requires health insurance companies, in most circumstances, to cover colorectal cancer screening beginning at age 45, instead of 50.

House Enrolled Act 1080, which takes effect July 1, lowers the state's minimum screening age in accordance with a recent recommendation by the American Cancer Society.

Bryan Hannon, Indiana government relations director for the American Cancer Society Action Network, said about 3,200 Hoosiers each year are diagnosed with colorectal cancer, but just 65% of Hoosiers age 50 and up are regularly screened for the disease.

Lowering the initial screening age to 45 could help raise awareness of the need for screening while reducing Indiana's colorectal cancer death rate — which exceeds 37 of the 50 states, Hannon said.

State lawmakers overwhelmingly approved the change, even though the 60% of Hoosiers with high-deductible health plans are ineligible because federal health savings account rules currently limit spending on colorectal cancer screenings to patients age 50 and up.

Supporters of the plan said it still was worth adopting the lower screening age because doctors agree colorectal cancer usually is treatable if it's caught early.