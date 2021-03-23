Indiana mask mandate, COVID-19 restrictions end April 6; vaccine open to all March 31

Currently, Hoosiers age 40 and up and Indiana residents of any age who are employed in health care, public safety or education; are a nursing home resident or are invited by the Indiana Department of Health due to a specific medical condition are eligible for the vaccine.

State data show more than 970,000 Hoosiers already are fully vaccinated, accounting for 17.8% of Indiana residents age 16 and up. A total of 27% of Hoosiers have gotten at least their first dose of the vaccine.

The governor said the state will offer additional mass vaccination clinics in April and more mobile vaccine distribution events, and Indiana plans to partner with large employers in the weeks ahead to get their workforces immunized while on the job.

Holcomb urged all Hoosiers to get the vaccine when they are eligible because that ensures “the light at the end of the tunnel becomes brighter and brighter.”

“It’s up to each and every one of us to do our part to stay on our course.”

To that end, the governor said he plans to continue wearing a face mask in public places, social distancing, and practicing good hygiene — even without a state mandate — because he said those precautions “will help us get to what I hope is the tail end of this pandemic.”