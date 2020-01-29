Indiana may advise women completing pill-induced abortions they can return fetal remains to clinics, hospitals

An Indiana Senate committee approved legislation Wednesday requiring women who complete a pill-induced abortion to be advised they can collect the fetal remains and return them to a clinic or hospital for disposal.

State law since 2016 has obligated abortion providers to dispose of aborted fetuses through burial or cremation, rather than as medical waste. That requirement, however, was on hold until last year when the U.S. Supreme Court affirmed Indiana's disposal mandate.

Senate Bill 299 takes the high court ruling to the next level by requiring providers tell women procuring an abortion in Indiana they have a right to dispose of the fetal remains on their own, or to be told whether their clinic or hospital will inter or cremate the remains.

It also mandates women be informed they can collect the products of a pill-induced abortion, which typically are expelled at home in a toilet or bathtub, and return them to the abortion provider for burial or cremation.

The sponsor of the measure, state Sen. Liz Brown, R-Fort Wayne, told members of the Senate Committee on Health and Provider Services that fetal remains are "babies" and must be treated with the same dignity as other human remains.