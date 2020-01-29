You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Indiana may advise women completing pill-induced abortions they can return fetal remains to clinics, hospitals
alert top story urgent
2020 Indiana General Assembly

Indiana may advise women completing pill-induced abortions they can return fetal remains to clinics, hospitals

{{featured_button_text}}
Proposed Indiana law advises women completing abortions at home they can return fetal remains to clinics or hospitals

State Sen. Liz Brown, R-Fort Wayne, speaks Wednesday at the Statehouse about her proposal to require abortion providers advise women completing a pill-induced abortion at home that they can return the fetal remains to the clinic or hospital for disposal through burial or cremation. Senate Bill 299 was approved 11-1 by the Senate Committee on Health and Provider Services and now advances to the full Senate.

 iga.in.gov screenshot

An Indiana Senate committee approved legislation Wednesday requiring women who complete a pill-induced abortion to be advised they can collect the fetal remains and return them to a clinic or hospital for disposal.

State law since 2016 has obligated abortion providers to dispose of aborted fetuses through burial or cremation, rather than as medical waste. That requirement, however, was on hold until last year when the U.S. Supreme Court affirmed Indiana's disposal mandate.

Senate Bill 299 takes the high court ruling to the next level by requiring providers tell women procuring an abortion in Indiana they have a right to dispose of the fetal remains on their own, or to be told whether their clinic or hospital will inter or cremate the remains.

It also mandates women be informed they can collect the products of a pill-induced abortion, which typically are expelled at home in a toilet or bathtub, and return them to the abortion provider for burial or cremation.

The sponsor of the measure, state Sen. Liz Brown, R-Fort Wayne, told members of the Senate Committee on Health and Provider Services that fetal remains are "babies" and must be treated with the same dignity as other human remains.

At the same time, Brown insisted her proposal is not a requirement that women do anything following an abortion. It's just informing women of all the options for humane disposal, she said.

In response, state Sen. Jean Breaux, D-Indianapolis, said Brown's legislation is not needed, since state law already advises women that aborted fetuses must be buried or cremated by clinics or hospitals where surgical abortions are performed.

Breaux also said it's unrealistic and unsanitary to expect women to "reach into the toilet" to scoop out the grape-size clump of blood and cells expelled in a pill-induced abortion — which Indiana law requires be completed in the first nine weeks of pregnancy — and take it back to an abortion provider that may be located hundreds of miles from their homes.

She was the sole committee member to oppose the measure.

The 10 other Democratic and Republican senators on the panel, led by state Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso, appeared to agree Brown's proposal is harmless because it doesn't restrict abortion access and doesn't impose much of a burden on abortion providers.

State records show 41% of the 8,037 abortions completed in Indiana in 2018, the most recent year with complete data available, were pill-induced.

The legislation now goes to the full Senate for possible revision and decision on whether to advance it to the Republican-controlled House.

Gallery: Meet the 2020 Northwest Indiana legislative delegation 

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts