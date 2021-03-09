Indiana may defund counties, cities and towns that fail to protect monuments amid civil unrest

The Indiana General Assembly is poised to direct local law enforcement agencies to prioritize preventing vandalism or destruction of monuments during periods of civil unrest, ahead of preserving lives or protecting residential and business properties.

Senate Bill 187 would make it the policy of the state of Indiana to withhold state appropriations from counties, cities and towns that fail to protect public monuments, memorials and statutes amid violence, rioting or other illegal activity.

State Sen. Eric Koch, R-Bedford, the sponsor, acknowledged Tuesday to the House Committee on Veterans Affairs and Public Safety the idea for the measure stemmed from last summer’s destructive protests in Indianapolis following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

But Koch explained the proposal, if enacted, would apply to any monument damage attributable to any civil unrest and not single out any particular group of protesters.

“These are structures that have very special meaning and purpose, and the policy behind this bill is to give them the protection they are due,” Koch said.