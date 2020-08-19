Indiana may distribute $300, not $400, in temporary extra assistance for some jobless

In fact, Payne said FEMA only is allowing states to initially apply for three weeks of payments, and then requiring states to reapply each week to ensure enough money remains available for distribution before any of it goes out.

Payne also doesn't know when the $300 a week might start being deposited in the bank accounts of eligible Hoosiers.

He expects it will take his agency up to four weeks after the state gets FEMA approval and receives the money to build a new system for distributing disaster assistance to Hoosiers through the traditional unemployment program, as required by Trump's directive.

Building new system

"It's going to take a little bit of extra effort on our part in terms of moving staff to build a new system, and that system requires us to look at some new infrastructure," Payne said.

Separately, the governor's office is preparing to shut the door on another financial lifeline for struggling Hoosiers at risk of losing their homes by closing enrollment in the state's coronavirus rental assistance program on Aug. 26.