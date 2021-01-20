Indiana may expand in-state university tuition to veterans living in neighboring states

The General Assembly's ongoing efforts to lure more military veterans to the Hoosier State may soon no longer obligate recently discharged service members to even live in Indiana to receive one key benefit.

Senate Bill 93 would allow members of the U.S. military or Indiana National Guard who live in Illinois, or any state adjacent to Indiana, to pay in-state tuition for themselves, their spouse, or a dependent, at any public university in Indiana if enrollment begins within three years of receiving an honorable discharge from the service.

The sponsor, state Sen. Phil Boots, R-Crawfordsville, said the measure is needed because a surprising number of out-of-state residents serve in the Indiana National Guard, and they deserve to be recognized for their service no matter where they live in civilian life.

Current Indiana law awards in-state tuition to any military or Indiana National Guard veteran, their spouse or dependent who settles in Indiana within one year of discharge.