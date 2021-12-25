 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Peoples Bank
Indiana National Guard taking step onto cyber battlefield
urgent

Indiana National Guard taking step onto cyber battlefield

Holcomb visits Afghan evacuees, U.S. troops at Camp Atterbury

Indiana National Guard Adjutant General Dale Lyles, right, and Gov. Eric Holcomb, second from right, speak with service members Sept. 8 at Camp Atterbury. The Indiana National Guard is expanding into the cyber realm by establishing an intelligence and electronic warfare battalion.

 Provided

The Indiana National Guard is taking its more than two centuries of battlefield experience into the cyber realm by establishing an intelligence and electronic warfare battalion.

The new electronic fighting force, operating from inside the Indiana Intelligence Center in Indianapolis, will use advanced technologies to protect and defend Hoosiers, Americans and the nation’s allies from cyberwarfare and other technology threats.

"We are committed to bring a new, cutting-edge skill set to the Indiana National Guard," said Maj. Gen. Dale Lyles, adjutant general of the Indiana National Guard.

"This new intelligence and electronic warfare battalion will do just that and will be a showcase to not only the nation, but also the Hoosier State."

The Be Well Crisis Helpline is accessed by dialing 211 or 866-211-9966. After entering their zip code and selecting the helpline, the caller is connected to a trained, compassionate counselor available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The guard currently is working to fill approximately 200 positions in the new battalion, both from within the existing force of some 13,500 citizen-soldiers and among recruits interested in acquiring the specialized skills and high-level clearances required for the posts.

"You begin the path to the skills highly sought after in civilian industry,” said Maj. Grover Smith, Indiana National Guard director of intelligence operations and plans.

“Also the high-level clearance opens the doors for highly marketable career fields which will not only benefit the state, but also benefit the National Guard as we grow and change.”

The U.S. Army is providing approximately $44 million to develop the battalion in its first two years, along with an annual investment of $1.5 million for manpower, training and equipment.

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers into the midst of flames and smoke with Region firefighters.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said that level of commitment only is possible thanks to "Indiana’s brave men and women who serve in our armed forces consistently demonstrating their ability to adapt, to remain flexible, and to rise to the occasion as conditions and missions change."

"Our ability to attract yet another high-tech unit speaks volumes of the talent pool in the Hoosier State, and aligns with our efforts to help keep Indiana in the top three in the nation in the concentration of the industries of the future, including life sciences, aerospace, health care, defense, ag-bioscience, cyber, orthopedics and advanced manufacturing."

Indiana National Guard soldiers and airmen work around the clock to maintain their readiness to serve at home and abroad at a moment's notice as directed by the governor or the president of the United States.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Airlines Cancel Hundreds of Flights on Christmas Eve Citing a Spike in Omicron Cases Among Flight Crews

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts