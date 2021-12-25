Indiana National Guard taking step onto cyber battlefield

The Indiana National Guard is taking its more than two centuries of battlefield experience into the cyber realm by establishing an intelligence and electronic warfare battalion.
The new electronic fighting force, operating from inside the Indiana Intelligence Center in Indianapolis, will use advanced technologies to protect and defend Hoosiers, Americans and the nation’s allies from cyberwarfare and other technology threats.
"We are committed to bring a new, cutting-edge skill set to the Indiana National Guard," said Maj. Gen. Dale Lyles, adjutant general of the Indiana National Guard.
"This new intelligence and electronic warfare battalion will do just that and will be a showcase to not only the nation, but also the Hoosier State."
The guard currently is working to fill approximately 200 positions in the new battalion, both from within the existing force of some 13,500 citizen-soldiers and among recruits interested in acquiring the specialized skills and high-level clearances required for the posts.
"You begin the path to the skills highly sought after in civilian industry,” said Maj. Grover Smith, Indiana National Guard director of intelligence operations and plans.
“Also the high-level clearance opens the doors for highly marketable career fields which will not only benefit the state, but also benefit the National Guard as we grow and change.”
The U.S. Army is providing approximately $44 million to develop the battalion in its first two years, along with an annual investment of $1.5 million for manpower, training and equipment.
Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said that level of commitment only is possible thanks to "Indiana’s brave men and women who serve in our armed forces consistently demonstrating their ability to adapt, to remain flexible, and to rise to the occasion as conditions and missions change."
"Our ability to attract yet another high-tech unit speaks volumes of the talent pool in the Hoosier State, and aligns with our efforts to help keep Indiana in the top three in the nation in the concentration of the industries of the future, including life sciences, aerospace, health care, defense, ag-bioscience, cyber, orthopedics and advanced manufacturing."
Indiana National Guard soldiers and airmen work around the clock to maintain their readiness to serve at home and abroad at a moment's notice as directed by the governor or the president of the United States.