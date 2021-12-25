Indiana National Guard taking step onto cyber battlefield

“Also the high-level clearance opens the doors for highly marketable career fields which will not only benefit the state, but also benefit the National Guard as we grow and change.”

The U.S. Army is providing approximately $44 million to develop the battalion in its first two years, along with an annual investment of $1.5 million for manpower, training and equipment.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said that level of commitment only is possible thanks to "Indiana’s brave men and women who serve in our armed forces consistently demonstrating their ability to adapt, to remain flexible, and to rise to the occasion as conditions and missions change."

"Our ability to attract yet another high-tech unit speaks volumes of the talent pool in the Hoosier State, and aligns with our efforts to help keep Indiana in the top three in the nation in the concentration of the industries of the future, including life sciences, aerospace, health care, defense, ag-bioscience, cyber, orthopedics and advanced manufacturing."

Indiana National Guard soldiers and airmen work around the clock to maintain their readiness to serve at home and abroad at a moment's notice as directed by the governor or the president of the United States.

