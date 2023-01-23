Indiana now accepting 2022 income tax returns

Hoosiers — start your calculators!

The Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR) began accepting 2022 income tax returns from individual filers Monday.

Under state law, taxpayers this year have until April 18 to submit their state tax documents and pay any taxes owed. Federal income taxes also must be filed this year by April 18.

According to DOR, Hoosiers can file their taxes online through a certified vendor, submit their return with the assistance of a tax professional or mail in paper forms and documentation.

Individuals who earned less than $73,000 last year can complete and submit both their federal and state income taxes online for free, in most circumstances, by connecting to a "Free File" vendor through the DOR website: freefile.dor.in.gov.

At the same time, the agency is cautioning taxpayers to wait to file until obtaining all the records they'll need to complete their returns, such as their 2022 wage statements, which employers are not required to distribute until Jan. 31.

Answers to most Indiana tax filing questions are available online at in.gov/dor. The website includes information detailing how Hoosiers who last year did not receive an automatic taxpayer refund can get the $200 payment.

DOR also has customer service agents available at 317-232-2240 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Region time, Monday through Friday, to answer taxpayer questions.

In addition, staffers at the DOR office at 1411 E. 85th Ave. in Merrillville can answer questions — but will not prepare a tax return — between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on weekdays.

Gallery: Take a virtual tour of Indiana's state parks Brown County State Park Chain O' Lakes State Park Charlestown State Park Clifty Falls State Park Falls of the Ohio State Park Fort Harrison State Park Harmonie State Park Lincoln State Park McCormick's Creek State Park Mounds State Park O'Bannon Woods State Park Ouabache State Park Pokagon State Park Potato Creek State Park Prophetstown State Park Shades State Park Shakamak State Park Spring Mill State Park Summit Lake State Park Tippecanoe River State Park Turkey Run State Park Versailles State Park White River State Park Whitewater Memorial State Park