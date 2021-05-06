 Skip to main content
Indiana offering financial assistance to care for children of essential workers
Indiana offering financial assistance to care for children of essential workers

Hoosier parents of children age 12 and younger may be able to get the state of Indiana to pay a large share of their child care and education expenses over the next six months.

The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration recently launched the "Build, Learn, Grow" initiative offering 50,000 scholarships to connect eligible children from working families to high-quality early education and out-of-school programs.

The scholarships run from May through October and cover 80% of tuition at participating early care and education programs.

To qualify, an adult in the household must work in an essential business (such as health care, retail, restaurants, media, manufacturing, and many others), and have a household income less than 250% of the federal poverty level, or $66,250 for a family of four, $54,900 for a family of three, or $43,550 for a family of two.

More detailed eligibility guidelines and the program application are available online at: BuildLearnGrow.org.

"Access to high-quality early care and education is essential to Hoosier families and children," said Dr. Jennifer Sullivan, FSSA secretary.

"These scholarships will help connect hard-working Hoosier families and their children to programs that prepare them for success in school, help reverse learning loss and provide additional support to the families who kept us going during the pandemic."

State funding for the Build, Learn, Grow initiative comes from a 2020 federal COVID-19 relief program.

Concerned about COVID-19?

