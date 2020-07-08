Indiana officials keeping close eye on COVID-19 cases as counts soar in other states

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Eric Holcomb is in no rush to advance Indiana to a full reopening of its economy amid the coronavirus pandemic, nor is he ruling out re-tightening restrictions on personal liberty if Hoosier case counts continue increasing.

The Republican chief executive, along with State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box, told reporters Wednesday they're closely monitoring Indiana's COVID-19 infection rate, prevention measures and treatment capacity to avoid becoming the next Florida or Texas, where cases are soaring.

"The data will drive our decisions," Holcomb said. "It'll be a series of data points that will lead us to the responsible decision."

Last week, Holcomb created a new stage 4.5 in Indiana's five-stage reopening process — holding public gatherings at a maximum of 250 people — after seeing a steady rise of COVID-19 infections in East Chicago, Elkhart, Evansville and elsewhere.

While Indiana now is scheduled to advance to stage 5 on July 18, Box said if numbers continue increasing she's likely to recommend delaying a full reopening to find "that perfect balance" between a thriving economy and adequate health protections for Hoosiers and visitors.