Indiana on verge of enacting broad COVID-19 legal liability shield

Likewise, the measure does not absolve nursing homes of their duty to care for patients, notwithstanding any actions taken in response to COVID-19.

Though it does ban COVID-19 class action lawsuits.

"True bad actors are still going to be held accountable under this," said state Rep. Jerry Torr, R-Carmel. "But this is just going to provide some level of protection for those who could be sued for something that they had absolutely no control of whatsoever.

"Let them have some peace of mind that they're not going to be sued out of existence."

Critics of the measure, including state Rep. Terri Austin, D-Anderson, suggested it's premature to enact liability protections when there still is so much we don't know about who did what during the pandemic, especially in nursing homes where she said some 5,000 Hoosiers have died of COVID-19 in the past 11 months.

"What we're sending as a message to these people is that the interests of big business, and protectionist policies, override the rights of these individuals to even try to get whether it's justice for their families, or sometimes even some basic answers," Austin said.

