Indiana only at beginning of COVID-19 surge, governor says

Gov. Eric Holcomb isn't immediately following the lead of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker by extending Indiana's stay-at-home order until April 30.

But Hoosiers should anticipate the current state restrictions on all but "essential" employment and travel will continue beyond April 7.

Holcomb and State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said Tuesday they believe Indiana only is at the start of an expected surge of coronavirus cases, and it would be premature to let up on the social distancing measures aimed at minimizing the spread of COVID-19.

"We'll always be in this new normal. Things will be different going forward, for obvious reasons," Holcomb said. "But the numbers will drive when we ultimately make these decisions."

The Republican chief executive said the data right now show the number of Hoosiers with coronavirus, and dying from it, are steadily increasing, as the results of tests completed by private laboratories are added to the tests evaluated by the state health department.

"We're still moving up," Holcomb said. "Look around the state, as you track the numbers we're going up, and we've got to get to that peak, or that surge, and find our way down, and then not react too quickly that it would have a whiplash, or a double-whammy."