Indiana only at beginning of COVID-19 surge, governor says

Gov. Eric Holcomb isn't immediately following the lead of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker by extending Indiana's stay-at-home order until April 30.
But Hoosiers should anticipate the current state restrictions on all but "essential" employment and travel will continue beyond April 7.
Holcomb and State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said Tuesday they believe Indiana only is at the start of an expected surge of coronavirus cases, and it would be premature to let up on the social distancing measures aimed at minimizing the spread of COVID-19.
"We'll always be in this new normal. Things will be different going forward, for obvious reasons," Holcomb said. "But the numbers will drive when we ultimately make these decisions."
The Republican chief executive said the data right now show the number of Hoosiers with coronavirus, and dying from it, are steadily increasing, as the results of tests completed by private laboratories are added to the tests evaluated by the state health department.
"We're still moving up," Holcomb said. "Look around the state, as you track the numbers we're going up, and we've got to get to that peak, or that surge, and find our way down, and then not react too quickly that it would have a whiplash, or a double-whammy."
"It may be the fact that it's harder to determine how to de-escalate than it is escalating."
Holcomb said among those foremost in his mind during this time are the 512,000 small business owners in the state who are struggling to hold their companies together during a period of great uncertainty for their enterprises, their employees and themselves.
Restaurants, in particular, have felt that pinch after Holcomb ordered indoor dining room service halted March 16 for two weeks.
The governor issued a new executive order Tuesday continuing to limit restaurants to carry-out or drive-thru service, as well as prohibiting outdoor table service, through April 6.
"What we're trying to do is make sure that our health care system does not collapse under the weight of all the new cases, and to do that we've had to change our behavior," Holcomb said.
"We've just got to get through this together and get through it as fast as we possibly can."
In the meantime, Box cautioned Hoosiers not to buy into claims of supposed miracle cures for coronavirus, or believe rumors that every American will be required to wear a surgical mask whenever they leave their home.
Regarding the hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine drugs touted by President Donald Trump, Box said there only is "very limited" data from "very small studies" concerning use of the drugs in treating in COVID-19.
She also said there is "very limited evidence" of the benefits of taking the drugs in advance of contracting COVID-19, and individuals who do so, or hoard the drugs, may be harming others who legitimately use the pills to treat rheumatoid arthritis or lupus.
"The decision about whether to use hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine for treatment of an individual who is hospitalized or sick with COVID-19 should really come down to between the provider and the patient," Box said.
Similarly, Box threw cold water on a proposal allegedly under consideration by the White House's coronavirus task force that everybody in the United States wear a mask any time they are in public.
Box said health care personnel who work with at-risk individuals have a reason to be masked in public but few other Hoosiers do.
"Every individual in an entire state or country masking is not realistic from a personal protective equipment standpoint, and not necessary," Box said.
