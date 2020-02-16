Indiana paid $1.1 million on behalf of dead Medicaid beneficiaries, audit finds

The state of Indiana paid at least $1.1 million in 2016 and 2017 to managed-care organizations on behalf of Hoosier Medicaid beneficiaries who were dead, according to a new federal audit of Indiana's Medicaid program.

The 15-page report, released last week by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services inspector general, is the 10th to expose payments made by various states, including Illinois, to managed-care organizations for medical coverage to no longer living individuals.

For Indiana, HHS audited $1.3 million in spending during the two-year period that went toward 1,746 monthly capitation payments, which are contracted amounts the state pays per beneficiary to managed-care organizations, regardless of whether the person uses any medical services during the month.

It found after matching Indiana Medicaid enrollment data to various public and private death records that the state's repeated failure to fully process death notifications in its enrollment system led to the $1.1 million in improper payments on behalf of deceased Hoosiers.

At the same time, even when Indiana Medicaid properly recorded a date of death, monthly capitation payments to managed-care organizations continued in some cases, according to the audit.

