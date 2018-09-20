Indiana partners with Canadian province to advance shared agricultural, economic interests

INDIANAPOLIS — Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch has inked an agreement between Indiana and the government of Manitoba, Canada to cooperate on shared agricultural interests and to promote mutual economic growth.
The memorandum of understanding linking Indiana with the largely agricultural province, located north of North Dakota, was a highlight of Crouch's three-day trade mission, which also included meetings with leaders of Manitoba's business, education and research communities in the provincial capital of Winnipeg.
"We look forward to cultivating this relationship, keeping those channels of communication open and building synergy towards a brighter future for our two economies," Crouch said upon returning to the Hoosier State.
Nearly 190,000 Indiana jobs depend on trade and investment with Canada, and Indiana is one of Manitoba's largest U.S. export partners, according to the Crouch-led Indiana Department of Agriculture.
Earlier this year, Gov. Eric Holcomb also promoted Indiana's interests in Canada at meetings with government officials and business leaders in Ontario and Quebec.