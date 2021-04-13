Indiana pauses use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine statewide

Indiana is pausing administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at immunization sites across the state, in accordance with a directive from federal health agencies.
Dr. Lindsay Weaver, chief medical officer at the Indiana Department of Health, said Tuesday she does not know how long the J&J pause will last, but she said temporarily halting use of the single-dose COVID-19 vaccine is the right decision after six women in other states developed a rare blood-clotting disorder several days after getting their shot.
“This is exactly how the process is supposed to work. This is why we report adverse events,” Weaver said. “The pause is important to take the time to look at the cases.”
Weaver emphasized the blood-clotting issue only has affected six people out of 6.8 million nationwide who have received the J&J vaccine that studies show is effective at preventing hospitalization and death due to COVID-19.
According to the Indiana Department of Health, more than 125,000 Hoosiers have achieved full COVID-19 immunity with the J&J vaccine, including 8,110 people in Lake County, 3,967 in Porter County, and 1,963 in LaPorte County.
“For people who have received the J&J vaccine recently, I think they can rest assured that this seems to be very rare,” Weaver said.
“However, if you do develop a headache, shortness of breath, chest pain in the three weeks after you got your vaccine, you do need to speak to your health care provider.”
Just three vaccine sites in Northwest Indiana were administering the J&J vaccine Tuesday prior to the state's pause announcement. Illinois also is pausing use of the J&J vaccine statewide.
Weaver said the Indiana sites either are switching to the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or postponing and rescheduling vaccine appointments until use of the J&J vaccine again is permitted.
“We’re working closely with all of our vaccine providers across the state to help them work through all those details,” Weaver said. “We’ll know more here in the coming days.”
Weaver spoke about the pause at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) shortly before a mass vaccination clinic using J&J doses at the home of the annual Indianapolis 500 auto race was scheduled to begin.
The Indiana Department of Health quickly switched out J&J doses for the Moderna vaccine. Though IMS vaccine recipients now will have to return in 28 days for the Moderna second dose necessary for full immunity.
Weaver said the J&J pause should not deter Hoosiers from getting immunized against COVID-19 as soon as possible “with whichever vaccine they have available to them.”
“We are seeing an increase in our cases, we are watching closely for an increase in hospitalizations, we know that the variants are here in Indiana and across the entire country, so please go ahead and get vaccinated,” Weaver said. “We have vaccine here, we’re ready to vaccinate you.”
In Northwest Indiana, the mass vaccination clinic at the former Roosevelt High School, 730 W. 25th Ave., Gary, is entering its second of eight weeks of operations, with hundreds of appointments still available online at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211.
Appointments are not required for individuals age 16 and up to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Roosevelt. Anyone who shows up between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. can get the free shot. Indiana residency also is not required.
This week's mobile Pfizer vaccine sites are set to operate from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at the School City of East Chicago Administration Building, 1401 E. 144th St.; and Rural King, 1340 W. Ind. 2, LaPorte.
An appointment for either site can be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211. Vaccines also will be available on a walk-in basis while supplies last.
In addition, COVID-19 immunizations can be scheduled at any of 656 hospitals, clinics, local health departments and many retail pharmacies across the state. Each site sets its own hours and days of service. Proof of age may be required.