Indiana pauses use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine statewide

“We are seeing an increase in our cases, we are watching closely for an increase in hospitalizations, we know that the variants are here in Indiana and across the entire country, so please go ahead and get vaccinated,” Weaver said. “We have vaccine here, we’re ready to vaccinate you.”

In Northwest Indiana, the mass vaccination clinic at the former Roosevelt High School, 730 W. 25th Ave., Gary, is entering its second of eight weeks of operations, with hundreds of appointments still available online at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211.

Appointments are not required for individuals age 16 and up to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Roosevelt. Anyone who shows up between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. can get the free shot. Indiana residency also is not required.

This week's mobile Pfizer vaccine sites are set to operate from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at the School City of East Chicago Administration Building, 1401 E. 144th St.; and Rural King, 1340 W. Ind. 2, LaPorte.

An appointment for either site can be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211. Vaccines also will be available on a walk-in basis while supplies last.