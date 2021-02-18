Indiana poised to eliminate five-year residency requirement for liquor store owners

A state law protecting Hoosier liquor stores from competitors based in other states, including Illinois, could be eliminated from the Indiana statutes as soon as July 1.

The Indiana House voted 90-4 Thursday to advance to the Senate legislation updating and changing a variety of Indiana alcohol laws.

Among the provisions in House Bill 1396 is the deletion of a requirement that liquor store owners be bona fide residents of Indiana for at least five years to qualify for a state alcohol sales permit.

That law, enacted in 2015 by Republican Gov. Mike Pence at the insistence of Indiana’s powerful liquor store lobby, blocked the plans of Chicago-based Binny's Beverage Depot to acquire several liquor stores in Northwest Indiana.

State Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, the sponsor of this year’s 48-page omnibus alcohol legislation, said Indiana has no choice but to scrap the extended residency requirement following a 2019 U.S. Supreme Court ruling.