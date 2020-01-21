Indiana poised to step up penalties for tobacco product sales to anyone under age 21

Indiana retailers caught selling tobacco or vaping products to anyone under age 21 soon could face stiffer penalties, including the possible loss of their tobacco sales certificate.
In December, Republican President Donald Trump signed a federal law hiking the minimum smoking age nationwide to 21 from 18, but it left the details on enforcement to the states.
House Bill 1006 fills in those details by redefining tobacco products to include vaping devices and liquids, regardless of whether they contain nicotine; boosting penalties on sales to underage users; replacing the state's three-year permit to sell tobacco with an annual license; and limiting where tobacco shops can operate.
The Republican-controlled Indiana House voted 84-14 Tuesday to advance the measure to the Senate.
A similar proposal, Senate Bill 1, sponsored by state Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso, is due to be approved by the Republican-controlled Senate Thursday.
Under the House proposal, the minimum penalty for selling tobacco products to an underage patron increases to $500 from $200.
The maximum cash penalty for repeat violators remains at $1,000. But a retailer with three underage sales violations in three years will be stripped of their state certificate to sell tobacco to anyone for three years.
In addition, a parent, friend or any other person providing tobacco or vaping products to someone under age 21 would be subject to a $50 fine. The fine for underage possession of tobacco remains at $500.
The legislation also requires tobacco shops be located at least 1,000 feet — instead of 200 feet — away from a public or private elementary or high school, unless the tobacco shop was in business prior to July 1, 2020.
Several lawmakers questioned the need to increase the separation distance between tobacco shops and schools, which would match the minimum distance registered sex offenders must live from schools, since state law still would permit liquor stores to operate within 200 feet of a school or church.
But state Rep. Cindy Kirchhofer, R-Beech Grove, the sponsor, said the extra distance is needed because allowing tobacco shops near schools makes tobacco products too easy for underage users to access.
State Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary, who voted in favor of the legislation, said he hopes it still will be revised by the Senate to crack down on retailers selling single cigarettes, also known as loosies, an illegal practice he said is prevalent at gas stations throughout Gary.
"They violate the tobacco laws 24-7, multiple times a day," Smith said.