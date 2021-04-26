Indiana population grows just 4.7% in past decade, Illinois residents decline, U.S. Census finds

The Census Bureau's first official use for the new state population counts was calculating the number of representatives each state is entitled to have in the 435-member U.S. House for the 2023-2033 period.

Indiana will continue to have nine representatives and 11 electoral votes in presidential contents, while Illinois is losing a seat and only will have 17 people in its next U.S. House delegation and 19 electoral votes.

California, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia also are losing one seat in the House and one electoral vote. Six western and southern states, led by Texas, which claims two, are adding members to their congressional delegations and electoral vote counts.

The state population tallies determine not only political power but the distribution of $1.5 trillion in federal spending each year.

More detailed figures are expected to be released in August showing the populations of cities and towns, as well as residents broken down by by race, Hispanic origin, gender and housing at geographic levels as small as neighborhoods.