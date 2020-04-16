Indiana primary election to feature mail-in and in-person voting

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Vote by mail is set to be the preferred method for Hoosiers to participate in the June 2 primary election, but Indiana also will offer limited in-person early voting and traditional election day voting to ensure all eligible voters have an opportunity to cast their ballot.

Secretary of State Connie Lawson said the Indiana Election Commission will act Friday to condense the usual 28 days of in-person early voting to one week of early voting beginning May 26 and ending June 1.

Hoosiers also will be able to vote in-person between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on election day, in accordance with an agreement between the leaders of the state's Republican and Democratic parties, Lawson said.

The Republican elections chief explained there was never any question about whether to continue election day voting because "Indiana is not a vote-by-mail state."

She said the decision to retain in-person early voting was made to ensure polling places are not dangerously crowded by voters on election day during the coronavirus pandemic.

At the same time, she said it was necessary to reduce the duration of in-person early voting to just one week to minimize the potential coronavirus exposure of poll workers, who each will be provided with personal protective equipment while working the polls.