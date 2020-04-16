Indiana primary election to feature mail-in and in-person voting

Vote by mail is set to be the preferred method for Hoosiers to participate in the June 2 primary election, but Indiana also will offer limited in-person early voting and traditional election day voting to ensure all eligible voters have an opportunity to cast their ballot.
Secretary of State Connie Lawson said the Indiana Election Commission will act Friday to condense the usual 28 days of in-person early voting to one week of early voting beginning May 26 and ending June 1.
Hoosiers also will be able to vote in-person between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on election day, in accordance with an agreement between the leaders of the state's Republican and Democratic parties, Lawson said.
The Republican elections chief explained there was never any question about whether to continue election day voting because "Indiana is not a vote-by-mail state."
She said the decision to retain in-person early voting was made to ensure polling places are not dangerously crowded by voters on election day during the coronavirus pandemic.
At the same time, she said it was necessary to reduce the duration of in-person early voting to just one week to minimize the potential coronavirus exposure of poll workers, who each will be provided with personal protective equipment while working the polls.
"Hopefully, that will spread the number of people in any one location out, so there won't be close contact with poll workers and election workers and the voters at the same time," Lawson said.
While Indiana is not a vote-by-mail state, the Election Commission last month scrapped for the primary election the usual mail-in voting requirement that Hoosiers satisfy one of 11 statutory excuses for being unable to cast their ballot in person.
As a result, every registered Indiana voter is eligible to submit by May 21 an application to their county election board requesting an absentee ballot be mailed to them for the voter to fill out and return by election day.
The mail-in ballot application currently is available online at in.gov/sos. An electronic absentee ballot application is expected to be available by the end of April at indianavoters.com.
Lawson said it would be too expensive for the state to mail every registered voter an absentee ballot application, instead of only sending one to those who request it.
In coming weeks, she said the secretary of state's office will release public service announcements alerting Hoosiers to the expanded opportunity to vote by mail for this election, explaining how to request an absentee ballot, and encouraging voters to do so.
"It's really not a departure from the norm," Lawson said. "It's just an expansion of an existing process that (county election officials) have been doing for years."
During a press conference Thursday, both Lawson and Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb emphatically rejected allegations by Republican President Donald Trump — who voted by mail for the March 17 Florida primary election — that voting by mail is ripe for fraud.
"We've long been voting by mail. I have a high level of confidence in the integrity of our election process," Holcomb said. "We'll have a safe and secure election."
In Northwest Indiana, the June 2 primary election contests include 14 Democrats and six Republicans vying for their party's nomination for a chance to succeed retiring U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary, as the Region's representative in Congress.
