Indiana prisoners set to begin manufacturing masks, gowns and face shields for COVID-19 protection

"I'm pleased to have the Department of Correction joining the ranks of Hoosier businesses, large and small, stepping forward in the fight against COVID-19," Holcomb said.

"Production of these items will lessen the strain on the supply chain, leaving more of these products available for Hoosiers."

During a Statehouse press conference Friday, Carter also said none of the more than 20,000 inmates at the Department of Correction are infected with coronavirus.

He declined to say whether any guards or other prison personnel have tested positive for COVID-19.

"I'm not going to speak on patient issues with employees. But I can tell you that none of our offenders are positive," Carter said. "We continue to monitor that every day and take all the necessary precautions, and clean, clean, clean."

Dr. Kristina Box, the state health commissioner, said her agency has five "strike teams" across the state set to swoop in to perform coronavirus testing at prisons, county jails and nursing homes if an inmate or resident begins showing coronavirus symptoms.