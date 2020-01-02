Indiana is likely to continue having nine representatives in the 435-member U.S. House for at least another decade, while Illinois, Michigan and Ohio are poised to each lose one seat when the chamber is reapportioned following the 2020 census.
Population estimates recently released by the U.S. Census Bureau show Indiana's population has grown by 248,417, to 6,732,219 residents, since the last once-a-decade national count in 2010 tallied 6,483,802 Hoosiers.
In contrast, Illinois lost 158,811 residents between 2010 and 2019 — the largest total decline of all 50 states and roughly equivalent to the entire population of Naperville abandoning the state.
The census data shows Michigan and Ohio did not lose population like Illinois over the past decade. But their population growth (Michigan 103,217; Ohio 152,596) was significantly outpaced by population gains elsewhere, especially Texas (3,850,320) and Florida (2,676,427).
As a result, those three Midwestern states are set to lose one representative in Congress beginning in 2023, along with New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, West Virginia, Alabama, Minnesota and California.
Their 10 seats will be redistributed to Texas (3), Florida (2), North Carolina, Colorado, Montana, Arizona and Oregon, assuming the actual resident counts recorded by this year's census match the agency's population estimates.
Both the census and subsequent reapportionment of U.S. House seats are required by the U.S. Constitution to ensure every member of the U.S. House represents an equal number of people.
That number was 709,760 constituents per congressman following the 2010 census, though each state is guaranteed at least one representative even if its population falls short of that mark.
If it rises, as expected, to approximately 770,000 residents per representative, then U.S. House seats — capped by law at 435 since 1913 — must be redistributed among the states to ensure continued equal representation.
Each state also is entitled to two seats in the U.S. Senate. A state's total number of representatives and senators is the number of electoral votes the state casts for president every four years.
Indiana has had nine representatives in the U.S. House since 2003. In fact, the Hoosier State and Wisconsin (eight representatives) are the only Midwestern states that have not lost, and are not poised to lose, a representative following a national census this century.
Illinois, for example, has lost at least one representative after each census since 1980, when it had 24 representatives. Illinois had 27 representatives as recently as 1942. It could have just 17 come 2023.
At the same time, Indiana's maximum representation similarly peaked decades ago with 13 Hoosier House members from 1873 to 1932.
Those representatives, and numerous additional House seats once belonging to New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Michigan, generally have shifted south and west as the nation's population and new immigrants chose to pursue new opportunities in warmer climates.
Texas has been among the biggest beneficiaries. It's likely to have 39 House seats starting in 2023 when a century ago it had just 18.
Florida, likewise, will go from four House seats in 1923 to a projected 29 seats in 2023.
On the other hand, if the population projections prove accurate, California will lose a House seat for the first time in its history in 2023.
Though even with 52 seats, instead of its current 53, California still will have more representatives than any other state, and its members will continue comprising approximately 12% of the entire chamber.
Reapportionment of the House is related to, but separate from, redistricting.
After the seats have been redistributed among the states, legislators or state redistricting commissions then draw new congressional district boundaries, with equal populations, to reflect population shifts within their states or to adjust for the loss of a House seat.
Redistricting often is a highly partisan process with the dominant political party in a state typically drawing legislative district boundaries designed to advantage its congressional and state legislative candidates.
In Indiana, for example, Republicans controlled the redistricting process in 2011.
They drew boundaries that increased the GOP share of Indiana's nine U.S. House seats to seven from five, and ensured Republican supermajorities controlled the Indiana House and Senate for the entire decade.