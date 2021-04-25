Indiana property taxpayers set to gain new protections despite effort to derail proposal

The measure was supported by the Indiana Farm Bureau and numerous taxpayers who Soliday said shared with him their stories of spending thousands of dollars to successfully challenge a property tax assessment only to see it bounce back the next year to the higher, disputed amount.

State Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes, who works as an attorney when she’s not at the Statehouse, said her clients have been on the receiving end of such increases, sometimes just a few months after winning their assessment challenge.

“I have done these appeals. I’ve had exactly this thing happen to my clients, so I’m going to vote yes,” Tallian told the Senate Rules Committee Thursday.

State Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell, likewise believes the measure is a “good taxpayer protection plan.”

“I don’t think it happens a lot in this state. I think the assessors do their job. But it does happen,” Niemeyer said.

Soliday told the House Ways and Means Committee about one person to whom it happened that later was identified as Chuck Williams.

Soliday said a parking lot owned by the Valparaiso real estate developer was consistently assessed at $30,000 until the assessment jumped to $110,000 in 2016, spurring Williams to appeal.