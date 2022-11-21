Indiana recognized for accuracy and transparency in financial reporting

Indiana's state auditor once again has received a prestigious international award for accuracy and transparency in financial reporting.

The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada recently presented Indiana its highest honor, the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting, in recognition of the state's 2021 Annual Comprehensive Financial Report (ACFR).

It's the 29th consecutive year Indiana's ACFR has been recognized by the organization. Last year's report was put together by the staff of State Auditor Tera Klutz and its data audited by the State Board of Accounts.

"Compiling this annual report requires an extremely high level of detail, accuracy and persistence in gathering information. Year after year, Indiana continues to showcase our talent for responsible reporting," Klutz said.

The ACFR details comprehensive financial data for all of Indiana’s funds and accounts. It also includes other demographic, economic and statistical information about the state.

"Indiana's ACFR is one of the main components used by the nationally recognized statistical rating organizations to review and analyze Indiana’s financial condition, and assign a credit rating," Klutz said.

"The state's credit currently has a 'AAA' rating, which means lower costs for borrowing and reassures Hoosiers that Indiana's financial health is strong," she added.

Klutz, a Republican, is the first certified public accountant to serve as state auditor. She initially was appointed to the post in 2017 by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb after then-State Auditor Suzanne Crouch was elected lieutenant governor.

The Fort Wayne native was elected in her own right to four-year terms as state auditor in 2018 and again earlier this month.