Indiana Republicans vow to resist federal vaccine mandates

Top Hoosier Republicans are pushing back on Democratic President Joe Biden's efforts to bring a close to the COVID-19 pandemic by boosting vaccination rates across the country.

Gov. Eric Holcomb and Attorney General Todd Rokita said Friday they believe the president has gone too far by pledging to use federal workplace safety regulations to potentially penalize large companies that fail to ensure their workers either are vaccinated against COVID-19 or regularly tested for the virus.

Holcomb said he agrees with Biden the vaccine "is the number one tool that will protect us and our loved ones against COVID-19" and the vaccine will "end the pandemic."

But the two-term state chief executive also said he strongly believes "it's not the state or federal government's role to issue a vaccine mandate upon citizens and private businesses."

"I believe it is fundamentally a citizen's right to choose whether or not to get the vaccine. While I wish everyone would get the vaccine, we are a country built on this exact type of freedom," Holcomb said.

"The announcement from President Biden is a bridge too far. Private businesses should be able to look at their own mission, their staff and their goals and make the decision best for them that will keep their doors open."