Indiana school funding fix on fast-track for approval

The Indiana House could vote as soon as next week to advance to the Senate a fix for a quirk in the school funding formula that punishes traditional schools that switched to online instruction, in place of in-person classes, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under current law, schools providing online instruction at least 50% of the time — primarily virtual charter schools — only are entitled to 85% of Indiana's $5,703 basic per student tuition support to reflect the generally lower costs of operating a virtual school.

However, that statute has put numerous public school districts, which switched last year to online learning to minimize the potential spread of the coronavirus, at risk of having their tuition support likewise reduced to 85% of the usual amount.

On Wednesday, the House Ways and Means Committee voted 24-0 to approve House Bill 1003, sponsored by state Rep. Hal Slager, R-Schererville, restoring full funding for schools that weren't operating virtually in February 2020 — prior to the first Indiana COVID-19 case.