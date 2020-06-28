Indiana schools can apply for state grants to improve remote learning

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Public, charter and private schools in Northwest Indiana, and across the state, can apply for a share of $61.6 million to implement programs aimed at improving remote learning amid the coronavirus pandemic for students in prekindergarten through 12th grade.

The Governor's Emergency Education Relief funds were provided to Indiana by the federal CARES Act and will distributed through a needs-based competitive process to local schools and other education-related entities.

"Teachers, administrators and superintendents have faced this pandemic with innovative solutions to ensure our students continue to receive the best education possible," said Gov. Eric Holcomb.

"Our Governor's Emergency Education Relief funds will help meet technology needs and grow educator development while working to reduce the disparities between districts."

According to the governor's office, the money will be awarded primarily in three areas: