Indiana schools can apply for state grants to improve remote learning

Public, charter and private schools in Northwest Indiana, and across the state, can apply for a share of $61.6 million to implement programs aimed at improving remote learning amid the coronavirus pandemic for students in prekindergarten through 12th grade.
The Governor's Emergency Education Relief funds were provided to Indiana by the federal CARES Act and will distributed through a needs-based competitive process to local schools and other education-related entities.
"Teachers, administrators and superintendents have faced this pandemic with innovative solutions to ensure our students continue to receive the best education possible," said Gov. Eric Holcomb.
"Our Governor's Emergency Education Relief funds will help meet technology needs and grow educator development while working to reduce the disparities between districts."
According to the governor's office, the money will be awarded primarily in three areas:
- Device Availability — Meeting the need for access to digital learning devices to support remote learning.
- Connectivity — Developing comprehensive community and regional solutions for gaps in internet connectivity needed for remote learning.
- Educator Capacity — Supporting partnerships between higher education and PK-12 schools to craft professional development programs for Indiana educators continuing to build expertise in remote learning.
The governor's office said it intends to award "dozens" of grants, in collaboration with the Indiana Department of Education, Commission for Higher Education and the State Board of Education.
There is no minimum or maximum funding threshold. However, grants may not be funded at the full amount requested, according to the governor's office.
Applications are available online at: doe.in.gov/grants/geer.
The application deadline is July 17.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.