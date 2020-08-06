Indiana schools going online-only risk losing 15% of state funding, Senate leader warns

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Elementary and high schools in Northwest Indiana, and across the state, could lose 15% of their basic per student funding if they don't hold in-person classes this year, and opt for online-only coursework in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter sent to Hoosier school leaders Thursday, Senate President Rod Bray, R-Martinsville, reminds them state law currently caps per pupil funding for students who take at least half their classes virtually to 85% of basic tuition support, or $4,848, instead of the full foundation amount of $5,703.

That means a school district with 800 students would lose $684,000 in state funding if its tuition support is paid at the 85% rate because it only offers online instruction to minimize the potential spread of COVID-19 in the community.

In his letter, Bray reiterates a pledge first made in June by Republican legislative leaders, and Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, to work to retroactively change the law, either at the General Assembly's one-day organizational meeting in November or when lawmakers convene their four-month regular session in January.

"I believe there is a strong appetite for making that change," Bray said.