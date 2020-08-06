You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Indiana schools going online-only risk losing 15% of state funding, Senate leader warns
alert top story urgent

Indiana schools going online-only risk losing 15% of state funding, Senate leader warns

{{featured_button_text}}
Rod Bray

Senate President Rod Bray, R-Martinsville, sent a letter to Indiana school leaders Thursday cautioning they may only receive 85% of basic state tuition support if students do not take at least half their classes through in-person instruction.

 Dan Carden, file, The Times

Elementary and high schools in Northwest Indiana, and across the state, could lose 15% of their basic per student funding if they don't hold in-person classes this year, and opt for online-only coursework in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter sent to Hoosier school leaders Thursday, Senate President Rod Bray, R-Martinsville, reminds them state law currently caps per pupil funding for students who take at least half their classes virtually to 85% of basic tuition support, or $4,848, instead of the full foundation amount of $5,703.

That means a school district with 800 students would lose $684,000 in state funding if its tuition support is paid at the 85% rate because it only offers online instruction to minimize the potential spread of COVID-19 in the community.

In his letter, Bray reiterates a pledge first made in June by Republican legislative leaders, and Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, to work to retroactively change the law, either at the General Assembly's one-day organizational meeting in November or when lawmakers convene their four-month regular session in January.

"I believe there is a strong appetite for making that change," Bray said.

At the same time, Bray cautions school leaders: "There is no guarantee such an exception will be made for schools that don't give families the option of in-person instruction in a school building."

"Therefore, schools that don't offer in-person instruction should plan on operating under the current funding policy."

State Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes, the top Democrat on the budget-writing Senate Appropriations Committee and its School Funding Subcommittee, was incensed Bray would inject even more uncertainty when school leaders across Indiana already are struggling to decide the best format for resuming classes.

"What's Rod Bray doing? Certainly going against what the governor promised," Tallian said. "This is right out of Trump's playbook."

Republican President Donald Trump repeatedly has called for schools across the country to reopen for in-person instruction by falsely claiming children are "almost immune" from the coronavirus.

Tallian said the governor now has an obligation to clear up any confusion caused by Bray's letter by issuing an executive order committing Indiana to paying 100% tuition support to traditional schools that switch to virtual education due to COVID-19.

Most Region school districts, including Hammond, East Chicago, Gary, Highland, Hobart, Griffith, Lake Ridge, Portage and Michigan City are planning to at least start the school year with virtual classes, while Lake Central, Crown Point and Valparaiso are among those returning with in-person instruction.

"Why shouldn't there be an exception if we can't go back into a building for 90 days?" Tallian asked.

The governor's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Bray's letter.

Holcomb promised in June Indiana schools would see no reduction in their state funding during the 2020-21 school year, even as other state government agencies and programs weather deep cuts due to tax revenue shortfalls attributable to the pandemic.

In fact, the governor specifically pledged to seek legislative approval to ensure schools with large numbers of students participating in virtual learning from home due to COVID-19 receive 100% tuition support for those students, instead of the 85% typically provided to online-only programs.

"I think that's very important, as we move through the coming months, to know that there's some certainty there," Holcomb said June 17.

Jennifer McCormick, the Republican state superintendent of public instruction, said she hopes Holcomb keeps that commitment and doesn't resort to "playing games" with school funding when things already are so uncertain.

"I can have a student who is 100% on-site and the next day they're 100% virtual," McCormick said. "That fluidity of services cannot be dependent on fluidity of funds."

Download PDF School funding letter from Senate President Rod Bray

How do NWI school reentry plans compare?

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Highland, Hobart opt for virtual returns

  • Updated

Multiple Lake County school districts are planning or have recommended virtual starts to their school year following new advice from the Lake …

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Gov. Holcomb imposes statewide face mask requirement

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts