Indiana Democrats are questioning the decision by Republican Secretary of State Diego Morales to attend a recent international gathering of conservative politicians and influencers in Budapest, Hungary.
A photo posted Thursday on Twitter by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán shows Morales, Indiana's chief elections officer, nearly standing next to the nationalist leader, separated only by Kari Lake, the failed 2022 Arizona gubernatorial candidate and election results denier.
The secretary of state's office said Monday that Morales was invited to attend and speak as a guest of the conference organizers, and no agency or taxpayer funds were used to send Morales to Eastern Europe.
Morales subsequently posted on Facebook: "As a conservative Republican, I was proud to be invited to speak at CPAC in Budapest, Hungary this past weekend."
Diego Morales, of Indianapolis, is the Republican nominee for Indiana secretary of state.
The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) convened in Hungary under a banner reading "No Woke Zone," and participants heard Orbán describe progressive policies as "a nation-destroying virus" that will eliminate freedom and lead to the fall of the West.
In a prerecorded message, Republican former President Donald Trump similarly told the CPAC audience Western civilization "needs saving — it is in serious trouble."
"We are now engaged in a historic battle with the Marxists, globalists and communists all over the world. We are fighting against barbarians who want to demolish our liberty and our traditions and everything we hold dear," Trump said.
"All of us, both in Europe and in America, must stand together to defend our culture, our borders, our Judeo-Christian values, our identity and our way of life from those who want to destroy our beloved nations," he added.
It's not known the degree to which Morales, a Guatemalan immigrant to the United States, shares those principles.
But Morales was among, it appears, just three current American officeholders, including Republican Congressmen Paul Gosar of Arizona and Barry Moore of Alabama, to attend the CPAC event in Hungary and meet with Orbán, whose moves toward authoritarianism and anti-LGBTQ policies have been condemned by other European leaders.
In a statement issued Monday, Indiana Democratic Party Chairman Mike Schmuhl chided Morales for hobnobbing overseas with "fringe" conservative political figures.
But Schmuhl also questioned Morales' commitment to his job as secretary of state by choosing to leave Indiana the same week as the first elections under his watch.
"What in the world is Diego Morales doing?" Schmuhl asked. "Indiana held municipal primary elections less than a week ago, military ballots are still arriving, and several races were incredibly close, yet Indiana's top election official decided to jet off to a political conference in Eastern Europe for a photo op with Viktor Orbán."
Morales last year defeated Democrat Destiny Wells and Libertarian Jeff Maurer to win a four-year term as secretary of state.
