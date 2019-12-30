{{featured_button_text}}
U.S. Supreme Court

The U.S. Supreme Court meets in this building in Washington, D.C.

 AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill Jr. is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to allow a 2017 state law to take effect that makes it more difficult for pregnant Hoosiers under age 18 to obtain an abortion without parental involvement.

Senate Enrolled Act 404 reinforced Indiana's requirement that a parent consent to a minor's abortion by mandating parents still receive notice prior to an abortion, under most circumstances, if a pregnant teen seeks a judge's permission to bypass parental approval.

The statute, enacted by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, was halted prior to its July 1, 2017, effective date after U.S. District Judge Sarah Evans Barker, an appointee of Republican President Ronald Reagan, determined the law likely imposed an undue burden on a mature minor's ability to obtain an abortion in violation of the 14th Amendment.

Barker's injunction was affirmed 2-1 in August by a three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, prompting Hill, a Republican, to last week file a petition seeking review by the nation's highest court.

"Nothing in the U.S. Constitution prohibits Indiana from requiring parental notification when an unemancipated minor is getting an abortion," Hill said. "Quite simply, parents have rights and responsibilities in the care and upbringing of a child."

The lawsuit initially was filed by the Indiana chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky, which operates four abortion clinics in the state including a Merrillville facility.

The ACLU will have an opportunity to respond to Hill's petition before the Supreme Court decides whether to hear the case, or allow the lower court rulings to stand.

