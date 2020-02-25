Indiana Senate approves $500 fine for holding a phone while driving

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"It's time for us to take the next step in trying to curb this activity," Crider said.

It technically already is illegal in Indiana, under a 2011 statute, for drivers to type, transmit, or read email or text messages while their vehicles are in motion. Holding a phone to talk is not banned.

In 2016, though, a federal appellate court essentially neutered that law, since the court said police almost never can tell whether a driver is illegally texting, or using a phone to check the weather, look at a photo or use an app — none of which currently is prohibited.

Under this year's proposal, the only exception to the hands-free requirement is when a driver is using his or her phone to call 911 to report a genuine emergency.

State Sen. Jean Leising, R-Oldenburg, was among the four senators to oppose the measure.

She said it doesn't make sense to criminalize holding a phone while driving, when drivers easily can be as distracted trying to eat and operate a vehicle, which would continue to be legal.