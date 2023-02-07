The Indiana Senate is supporting Lake County's efforts to reduce the constant churn of tax-delinquent properties.

On Tuesday, the Senate voted 49-0 for legislation giving Lake County, and any other similarly situated county, optional new tools for ultimately getting back on the tax rolls at least some of the thousands of parcels repeatedly cycling through its tax sales.

Senate Bill 157, among other provisions, authorizes the county council to establish a process for transferring ownership of a tax-delinquent property that twice has failed to sell at both the county treasurer and county commissioners' tax sales to either the county or a municipality on an expedited basis for future development purposes.

State Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell, the sponsor, said he hopes his legislation will enable local governments to assemble these properties and package them for effective reuse in a way that eventually gets the new owners regularly paying their property taxes.

"This is about all you can do at this point," Niemeyer said. "They just keep churning over and over and over again. And there's thousands of them."

Recent studies conducted by Indiana University Northwest's Center for Urban and Regional Excellence and Lake County government have identified 9,231 churner properties, located primarily in the county's northern cities.

The proposal now goes to the House.

