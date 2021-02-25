 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Indiana Senate approves reforms to county tax sale process
alert urgent
2021 Indiana General Assembly

Indiana Senate approves reforms to county tax sale process

{{featured_button_text}}

The Indiana Senate is on board with a Region lawmaker's plan to weed out ineligible bidders at tax sales in Lake County and across the state.

State Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell, on Tuesday won unanimous chamber approval for Senate Bill 28, which now goes to the House.

It prohibits individuals who owe tax debts from bidding on properties at county tax sales and also bars ineligible bidders from hiding behind a business or corporate entity to acquire tax sale properties.

“What this bill is really striving at is to get good players in there that want to buy the properties for the right reasons,” Niemeyer said.

“It cleans up some language that needs to be cleaned up, and it’s going to make a big difference in the big counties, especially one of the counties that I represent — Lake County.”

Lake County and other Indiana local governments regularly auction properties whose owners are behind on tax payments to recoup otherwise lost revenue and potentially enable winning bidders to take ownership of the properties.

But each year people who already are behind on their taxes attempt to game the system, especially in Lake County, leading to thousands of properties constantly churning through tax sale after tax sale due to still unpaid taxes.

“Basically what this bill does is it tries to eliminate the cheats,” said state Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago.

The measure provides that bidders who knowingly provide false information during the tax sale process can be charged with a level 6 felony, punishable by up to two-and-a-half years behind bars and a $10,000 fine.

Meet the 2021 Northwest Indiana legislative delegation

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Racial inequity in vaccine distribution

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts