INDIANAPOLIS — Homeowners and businesses struggling to come up with the money needed for penalties and interest on their unpaid property taxes soon may be able to take advantage of a tax amnesty program.
The Indiana Senate voted 48-0 Monday for Senate Bill 523, authorizing counties to waive interest and penalties accrued prior to Jan. 1, 2019, if the property owner pays all the past and current property taxes and special assessments due on their land by May 1, 2020.
"The amnesty program would give Hoosier taxpayers a small break to help them get back on track and in good standing with their property taxes," said state Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, the sponsor of the proposal.
"This would be life-changing for many people in our state."
According to the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency, Lake County has both the highest amount of unpaid property taxes at $96 million and is owed the most in penalties and interest at nearly $102 million.
Melton said if the amnesty program becomes law, and Lake County chooses to participate, the county likely would lose some penalty and interest revenue it might otherwise receive, but it also would get a lot of delinquent parcels back on the tax rolls.
"Waiving these interests and penalties would address the blight that these vacant lots have on our neighborhoods and make it obtainable for Hoosiers to repay these taxes," Melton said.
State Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell, said the hefty interest and penalties associated with most Lake County parcels that have unpaid property taxes make them unattractive even to tax sale bidders, leaving the land in limbo for years or decades.
The Senate on Monday also approved Melton's Senate Bill 83, authorizing the redevelopment districts in Hobart, Merrillville and other communities to employ up to 15 percent of the district's otherwise unused property tax proceeds for repair and maintenance of streets, sidewalks, sewers and other infrastructure.
Senators also endorsed Senate Bill 233, eliminating Lake County's $50 annual fee on businesses that have no personal property tax liability, sapping nearly $50,000 in county revenue; as well as increasing the value of business personal property exempt from tax to $40,000 from $20,000.
All three measures now go to the House.