Indiana Senate honors Mrvan for decades of public service to state, Region

Former state Sen. Frank Mrvan, D-Hammond, ended his nearly four decades of service in the Indiana Senate when he retired Jan. 11.

But there was no way the 88-year-old was going to permanently stay away from the marble-walled chamber that’s practically been a second home for the onetime banker and former Hammond City Council president since Mrvan first won election to the Senate in 1978.

Accompanied by his wife, Jean, and his son, Congressman Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, the former state senator was heartily welcomed back to the Statehouse last week by his colleagues — some of whom weren’t even born when Mrvan’s already underway public service career took him to Indianapolis.

For more than an hour, the 50 Hoosier senators shared stories about working with Mrvan, the lessons they learned from him, and the things he achieved for Northwest Indiana and the state as a whole.

For example, state Sen. Mike Young, R-Indianapolis, pointed to Mrvan winning enactment in 2017 of a statewide child abuse and child sexual abuse prevention program known as “No More Secrets,” which requires Indiana schools provide all students age-appropriate and evidence-based instruction on different types of abuse, as well as access to help.

Young also noted Mrvan led the effort to keep serious sex offenders out of schools used as polling places by making the offenders automatically eligible to vote by mail, as well as a law permitting child sexual abuse victims to pursue criminal charges against their abusers up to age 31.

"This guy cares about individuals and people,” Young said. "He had a lot of things that he wanted to do that could help. Didn't get everything through. But the things you did get through have helped so many people in the state of Indiana.

"You've done a great job. Probably more than I've ever done, or anybody else, to help people and protect them. … Senator Mrvan, I'm going to miss you a whole lot. You are a great and decent human being."

State Sen. John Crane, R-Brownsburg, recalled serving alongside Mrvan on the Senate Education Committee, which is notorious for weekly meetings lasting upwards of five hours.

“Frankly, there were so many long committee hearings there's probably years we would love to get back of our lives,” Crane said. “But I've been privileged to be able to share many committees with Senator Mrvan, and he's always demonstrated just an absolute courteousness, thoughtfulness and a big heart for vulnerable people.

"Senator Mrvan always had a kind word to say to me whenever I would see him and always had thoughtful contributions.”

State Sen. Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn, the longtime chairman of the Senate Education Committee, acknowledged Mrvan was an “excellent” member of the panel that helps set policy in schools across the state.

"I admire you, Senator Mrvan. You're a statesman and you're the type of person that I look up to,” Kruse said. “I appreciate your service and your life and your commitment to God, and I just pray that God will be with you in the balance of your life.”

State Sen. Chris Garten, R-Charlestown, had a different committee experience with Mrvan when the Hammond senator quizzed him one day about where Garten purchased his colorful “clown socks.”

But Garten said that helped him realize how closely Mrvan was paying attention to everything happening around him, and how much Garten could learn by following Mrvan’s example.

"I can remember thinking as a younger senator, 'Who is this older gentleman over there who looks asleep.' And as soon as I would think that, he would ask some of the most pointed, intelligent questions about a bill — things that I didn't catch,” Garten said.

State Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso, chairman of the Senate Committee on Health and Provider Services, said he’ll of course remember Mrvan’s health committee work on behalf of Hoosiers.

But he also recalled working with Mrvan to keep the Region's steel industry alive when Charbonneau still was head of government affairs for U.S. Steel, as well as talking on the phone with Mrvan when they both suffered serious health issues in 2020.

Though Charbonneau said what he’ll really remember is racing Frank and Jean Mrvan up Interstate 65 after the Senate adjourned on Thursday afternoons to the Starbucks in Lebanon to get the coffee needed to make the long drive back to Northwest Indiana a bit more pleasant.

"Down at the crux, Frank is a good person. And when you think about it, that is what the good Lord asks us to be,” Charbonneau said. "If we were all just good people, this world would be a wonderful place. Frank is one of those good people."

State Sen. Rodney Pol, D-Chesterton, also knew Mrvan through his work at the Statehouse on behalf of the steel industry. Pol said he remembers as a child canvassing neighborhoods with his grandfather, a leader in United Steelworkers Local 1010, and passing out leaflets bearing the name of his future colleague who began his Senate tenure before the 37-year-old Pol “was even a blip on the radar.”

"I recall seeing your name for the first time on some of these leaflets and asking my grandfather, 'Who is Mr. Van?’” Pol said, only to have his daughters ask him the exact same question a few years ago.

"The way that my grandfather spoke about you as a champion of labor, he talked about you as if you were a titan. You were always looking out for the best interests in your community, and to stay in your seat for the decades you were able to, obviously he was right,” Pol said.

State Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell, noted that Mrvan served with his father, Ernie Niemeyer, in the Indiana Senate, and said both he and Congressman Mrvan, a former North Township trustee, benefited from the name recognition generated by their fathers when they each got into Lake County politics.

"We didn't always agree on issues and stuff,” Niemeyer said. “But he was one of the first senators I went to when I came into this chamber.”

State Sen. Jim Buck, R-Kokomo, emphasized that point: "You not only have a good name. But you've left a good name,” Buck said.

For state Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago, it’s not Mrvan’s name that’s important, or his longevity, but his civility.

"When I think about the conduct, the personality, and how he approached everything, I think about the word civility. You cannot think about the word civility without thinking about Frank Mrvan,” Randolph said.

Similarly, state Sen. Shelli Yoder, D-Bloomington, said even though she only got to know Mrvan toward the end of his Senate tenure, there never was any question about his commitment to public service.

"I appreciate the legend that you are, both at home and in this building, and the legacy that you'll leave behind, always. When I hear my colleagues speak of you it's always with the utmost respect and appreciation,” Yoder said.

State Sen. Fady Qaddoura, D-Indianapolis, who was 1 year old when Mrvan was elected to the Senate, and who interned for Mrvan some 12 years ago, said he always will value the advice he got from Mrvan when he was elected to the Senate in 2020.

"Never change your heart. Always stay authentic,” Qaddoura said. "He reminded me constantly that wealth, and even health, is not something we can always maintain. But we will always be remembered for how big our hearts are and how we treated other people, and for 40 years he's served with honor, he's served by placing other people's interests ahead of his own interests, and he was very passionate about so many public policy areas.

"The state of Indiana is better because of you. You left a legacy, and I hope we can walk in your shoes and celebrate your contributions.”

Senate Democratic Leader Greg Taylor, D-Indianapolis, agreed Indiana definitely needs to commemorate Mrvan, and his service to the state, with more than a simple Senate ceremony.

"Serving in this body is a very taxing responsibility and Senator Mrvan took on that responsibility when I was just a little toddler. That shows me this man truly loves the state of Indiana,” Taylor said.

"It's tough sometimes to say goodbye to something you love. But I know you also love Jean. I know you love and are proud of your son, the congressman. So this is your time to be with them, Senator Mrvan. And it's time for us to pick up the mantle and move forward.”

Mrvan’s successor, state Sen. Michael Griffin, D-Highland, pledged to do his best to live up to the example Mrvan set as a friend to all the communities in Northwest Indiana.

"I can tell you as his constituent, as a person he served, that entire time he served us so very well,” Griffin said. "You will be profoundly missed."

Senate Resolution 42, presented by state Sen. J.D. Ford, D-Indianapolis, a graduate of Purdue University Northwest in Hammond, officially recognizes Mrvan’s accomplishments.

It was unanimously approved by the Senate.

State Sen. Mark Messmer, R-Jasper, also presented Mrvan with the crystal eagle sculpture that’s given to all retiring members of the Senate “family.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.