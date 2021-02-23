 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Indiana Senate OKs $1,000 fine for driving past a stopped school bus
alert top story urgent
2021 Indiana General Assembly

Indiana Senate OKs $1,000 fine for driving past a stopped school bus

{{featured_button_text}}

After a few false starts, state Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell, won Senate approval Tuesday for legislation imposing a $1,000 fine on motorists who pass a stopped school bus while children are boarding or exiting.

Senate Bill 69 was approved 38-11 and now goes to the House. It nearly failed to pass the Senate last week due to concerns about police being allowed just to ticket the owner of the vehicle, including a business, even if the owner did not commit the infraction.

That spurred Niemeyer to rework the possible defenses to a school bus stop-arm violation to include the vehicle being stolen, a short-term rental, or used by employees of a business.

"That defense is they must, or should, cooperate with the prosecutor to get the names of the people who were driving these vehicles when the violation occurred," Niemeyer said. "Because that's what we're trying to get here — we're trying to get to that person behind that wheel who violated this."

Under the plan, school bus stop-arm violations would be a Class B infraction punishable by a fine of up to $1,000.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Niemeyer said he backed off his original proposal for a Class A infraction, with a fine of up to $10,000 per violation, because it would be too costly for Hoosiers.

The two-term senator did not appear to know a separate provision of existing Indiana law, which would remain in effect if Niemeyer's current proposal is enacted, already makes passing a stopped school bus a Class A infraction, with penalties including the $10,000 fine and suspension of the motorist's driving privileges.

Niemeyer said his intent always has been to make it easier for police to ticket school bus stop-arm violations because county prosecutors sometimes decline to pursue criminal charges since school bus stop-arm cameras rarely capture the driver's face.

Ironically, senators separately approved Senate Bill 200 Tuesday, authorizing Indiana's attorney general to begin the process of appointing a special prosecutor if an elected county prosecutor uses his or her discretion to never file charges for certain crimes.

Meet the 2021 Northwest Indiana legislative delegation

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tiger Woods taken to hospital after California car crash

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts