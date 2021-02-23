Indiana Senate OKs $1,000 fine for driving past a stopped school bus

After a few false starts, state Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell, won Senate approval Tuesday for legislation imposing a $1,000 fine on motorists who pass a stopped school bus while children are boarding or exiting.

Senate Bill 69 was approved 38-11 and now goes to the House. It nearly failed to pass the Senate last week due to concerns about police being allowed just to ticket the owner of the vehicle, including a business, even if the owner did not commit the infraction.

That spurred Niemeyer to rework the possible defenses to a school bus stop-arm violation to include the vehicle being stolen, a short-term rental, or used by employees of a business.

"That defense is they must, or should, cooperate with the prosecutor to get the names of the people who were driving these vehicles when the violation occurred," Niemeyer said. "Because that's what we're trying to get here — we're trying to get to that person behind that wheel who violated this."

Under the plan, school bus stop-arm violations would be a Class B infraction punishable by a fine of up to $1,000.

