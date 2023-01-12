Indiana Senate panel endorses spending flexibility for Lake County recorder

Legislation advancing at the Indiana Senate may give the Lake County recorder access to $500,000 in money generated by her office whose use sharply is limited by state law.

Indiana statues mandate that county recorders collect a variety of fees for filing official documents, such as property deeds and mortgages, and deposit $1 from those fees in an elected officials training fund each time certain documents are recorded.

Money in the training fund, by law, only may be used to provide training, including travel, lodging and related expenses, to newly elected county officials or to officeholders whose positions include specific training requirements.

Thanks to the booming real estate market over the past few years, as well as rampant mortgage refinancing, the Lake County election officials training fund is stuffed with more than $650,000 and poised to increase by $65,000 this year, records show.

Recorder Gina Pimentel said that's well above what's needed to train elected officials, and if she could get access to the excess, her office could get closer to completing projects underway for the past two years that are aimed at improving the county's record-keeping systems.

"These projects include imaging, indexing, straightening out accuracy. (I want) 100% complete accuracy on the millions of documents in my office," Pimentel said.

The Lake County Council supports Pimentel's initiative. The council agreed Tuesday that it would take years to use all the money in the training fund, so it unanimously approved a resolution calling on the General Assembly to give the recorder some spending flexibility.

Enter Sens. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell, and Dan Dernulc, R-Highland — two former members of the Lake County Council.

Their Senate Bill 65 authorizes the Lake County Council, or any similarly situated county financial governing body, to make a one-time transfer from the county's elected officials training fund to the recorder's records perpetuation fund.

It was approved 7-0 Thursday by the Senate Committee on Local Government and is set for debate and approval by the full Senate next week.

If enacted into law, the county council would be authorized to decide by the end of the year how much to transfer to the recorder and how much to leave in the training fund.

"We're still leaving money in the fund for the training that may be needed this year," said Councilwoman Christine Cid, D-East Chicago. "And it may reduce the cost to the general fund if you can cover those (accuracy project) costs using this money."

