The Indiana Senate recently paused its usual legislative business to recognize March 21 as World Down Syndrome Day.

Senate Resolution 27, sponsored by state Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores, joins Indiana to the annual global observance aimed at raising awareness of Down syndrome, along with the vital role people with Down syndrome play in communities across the state.

"As a father of a child with Down syndrome, I know these kids and adults deserve the absolute best from the world," Bohacek said.

"People with Down syndrome are frequently denied the ability to express themselves and make decisions about their own lives. This resolution acknowledges the independence that those with Down syndrome deserve," he added.

Bohacek was joined by his friends and family, including his wife Melissa and daughters Lucy and Stephanie, as he spoke in favor of the resolution on the Senate floor.

"I'm thankful for the opportunity to include my family and friends in the presentation of this resolution, as it is a subject close to all of our hearts," Bohacek said.

The LaPorte County senator also praised the work of the Arc of Indiana and Michiana Down Syndrome for advocating for "legislation, regulations and policies that make a positive difference in the lives of Hoosiers with intellectual and other developmental disabilities such as Down syndrome."

The resolution ultimately was approved unanimously and all 50 senators agreed to sign-on to the measure as official cosponsors.

March 21 is designated World Down Syndrome Day due to the uniqueness of the trisomy of the 21st chromosome which causes Down syndrome.

An estimated 250,000 children, teens and adults are living with Down syndrome in the United States.

Gallery: Get to know the state symbols of Indiana State Aircraft: Republic Aviation P-47 Thunderbolt State Bird: Cardinal State Flag State Flower: Peony State Fossil: Mastodon State Gun: Grouseland Rifle State Insect: Say's Firefly State Language: English State Motto: "Crossroads of America" State Nickname: The Hoosier State State Pie: Sugar Cream Pie (unofficial) State Poem: "Indiana" State River: Wabash State Seal State Snack: Indiana-Grown Popcorn State Song: "On the Banks of the Wabash, Far Away" State Stone: Limestone State Tree: Tulip tree