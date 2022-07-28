Indiana Senate rejects 'no exceptions' abortion ban; near-total prohibition up soon for final vote

The Indiana Senate is poised to hold a final vote on a near-total abortion ban after the Republican-dominated chamber on Thursday rejected a proposal to eliminate exceptions allowing women and girls limited access to abortion in cases of rape or incest.

State Sen. Mike Young, R-Indianapolis, said he filed the "no exceptions" amendment to Senate Bill 1 because he's determined to do all he can to save the lives of "babies" — no matter how they were conceived.

"They can't do anything about it. But we can," Young said. "Exceptions equal death for unborn, innocent children."

The vote on Young's plan, following some two hours of debate, was 28-18. Eighteen Republicans, including state Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores, and state Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso, joined the 10 Democrats in attendance to defeat the proposal.

Among Northwest Indiana lawmakers, only state Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell, supported the no exceptions abortion ban.

However, the underlying measure, which still would ban all abortion in Indiana except in cases of rape or incest, or when the life of the mother is in grave danger, now is at risk of failing to advance to the Republican-controlled House.

Legislation requires 26 votes to win Senate approval. If the 18 no exceptions Republicans refuse to support the proposal on final passage, and all 11 Democrats are expected to vote against it, that would send Hoosier lawmakers back to the drawing board if they intend to enact new abortion restrictions during this summer's rare special session.

Supporters of Young's proposal primarily gave theological reasons for their belief all life is sacred and deserves to be protected from the moment of conception.

"I am here to represent Jesus," said state Sen. Mike Gaskill, R-Pendleton. "Some problems in life there are no good answers. But I know God loves every human being that has ever been conceived. And I know he wants us to choose life."

State Sen. Jim Tomes, R-Wadesville, acknowledged rape and incest are wrong. But he said abortion also is wrong and "two wrongs don't make a right."

"I will never support anything that holds these little tykes guilty. I will never administer a death sentence to these little guys because of something an adult in their lives did," Tomes said.

Opponents of the proposal insisted women who become pregnant through rape or incest are entitled to decide on their own whether to obtain an abortion, and denying her that right is no different than the state exercising the same control over her body as the rapist.

"Victims of rape have been retraumatized by this amendment, and certainly have been dishonored," said state Sen. Shelli Yoder, D-Bloomington. "It's difficult to even put into words the offensiveness of this amendment."

State Sen. Vaneta Becker, R-Evansville, urged her GOP colleagues to try to put themselves in the shoes of a little girl who becomes pregnant after she was molested by a relative.

"If this is your daughter, or your granddaughter, are you willing to say to her, 'You're going to deliver that baby at the age of 10,'" Becker asked.

Young admitted he was asking senators to take a tough vote. But he said this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get it right after the U.S. Supreme Court last month repealed the guaranteed access to abortion established by its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

"This is the most important issue in our lifetime. Whatever we decide here tonight, we will be judged here by what we did here," Young said.

The Senate is due to convene at 9:30 a.m. Region time Friday for further action on the abortion legislation.

Lawmakers also are expected to vote Friday on three other measures:

House Bill 1001 implements Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb's proposal to spend about $1 billion from Indiana's more than $6 billion in reserve funds to provide $225 tax rebate payments to most adult Hoosiers. It also exempts the purchase of children's diapers from Indiana's 7% sales tax, increases income tax exemptions for families with children, boosts the income tax credit for adopted children, and appropriates $58.5 million for various pregnancy, child care and contraception programs.

Senate Bill 2 allocates $45 million to support various programs focused on maternal and infant health, pregnancy prevention and adoption operated by the Indiana Department of Child Services, Family and Social Services Administration, Department of Health and Department of Homeland Security.

Senate Bill 3 scuttles the governor's plan for $225 taxpayer rebate checks and instead takes a penny off the state's record-high gasoline tax, suspends the collection of Indiana's 7% sales tax on residential utility bills through the end of the year, sets aside up to $1 billion for future state construction projects and deposits $400 million in Indiana's pension stabilization fund.

Democratic efforts to increase spending or reduce taxes in each of those proposals to further aid pregnant women, children, families and Hoosiers mostly were defeated Thursday on party-line votes.

Assuming the measures are approved Friday, the House will send its plan to the Senate and the Senate legislation will go to the House for further review, amendment and approval.

Both chambers ultimately must approve each item with identical language to send it to the governor to be signed into law or vetoed.

The House and Senate currently are planning to end the special legislative session around Aug. 5, and must adjourn, by law, no later than Aug. 14.