Indiana Senate vote on near-total abortion ban set for Saturday

The Indiana Senate will decide Saturday whether to advance to the House a near-total abortion ban with limited exceptions for Hoosier women and girls impregnated through rape or incest, or when the life of a pregnant person is at risk.

It's not clear whether Senate Bill 1 will reach the 26 votes required for approval, even though Republicans, who generally oppose abortion, control 39 seats in the 50-member chamber.

If the measure fails, the Senate could start over and try crafting new abortion restrictions next week. Or, the Republican-controlled House may take the lead on the issue and begin working to find a set of abortion policies capable of winning majority support in both chambers.

Ultimately, the House and Senate must approve any abortion plan with identical language prior to the Aug. 14 adjournment deadline for this year's special legislative session to send it to the governor to be signed into law or vetoed.

As it currently stands, seemingly no one genuinely likes the near-total abortion ban crafted by state Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange, and shepherded through the legislative process by Senate President Rod Bray, R-Martinsville.

At least 18 Senate Republicans would prefer eliminating the opportunity for women and girls to terminate a pregnancy caused by rape or incest, and instead permit abortions only when a doctor is willing to stake his or her medical license on the judgment that a patient will die without one.

Their position is supported by Indiana Right to Life President and CEO Mike Fichter. He said Friday the exceptions remain too open to exploitation, such as the lack of a requirement that any claim of rape or incest to obtain an abortion need not be reported to police.

"We did not wait 50 years for the full reversal of Roe vs. Wade for this. We stand opposed to Senate Bill 1," Fichter said.

Another 18 Senate Republicans indicated Thursday they aren't willing to accept a "no exceptions" abortion ban. But they also don't necessarily favor Glick's proposal that limits abortion access to eight weeks gestation for rape or incest victims age 16 and older, or 12 weeks for abortion-eligible girls under 16 years old.

Their suggestions to maintain Indiana's existing abortion regulations up to 12 to 20 weeks of pregnancy, or to expand abortion availability to include harms to the physical and mental health of the mother, so far have not been incorporated into the proposal.

The 11 Senate Democrats are expected to oppose any new abortion restrictions.

As a result, if the 18 "no exceptions" Republicans refuse to support Senate Bill 1 because of it contains rape and incest exceptions, and all the Democrats also vote against it, there won't be 26 votes to send it to the House.

The legislation also was revised Thursday to give Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita a larger role in enforcing laws against illegal abortion, even though Rokita is accused of defaming on national television an Indiana doctor who recently administered abortion-inducing medication to a pregnant 10-year-old girl who was raped in Ohio, where abortion generally is prohibited.

Under the plan, if a county prosecutor categorically refuses to enforce Indiana's abortion statutes, or any other law, such as marijuana possession, Rokita would be entitled to overrule the prosecutor's discretion and file charges in place of the prosecutor.

In addition, Rokita, a Munster native, potentially would be able to gain access to, and investigate the basis for, the affidavit that victims of rape or incest must provide as a condition of obtaining an abortion under the proposal.

Originally, the affidavit was to be confidential. On Thursday, spurred by state Sen. Liz Brown, R-Fort Wayne, the Senate voted 24-23, with Republican Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch breaking a tie, not only to delete the confidentiality provision, but to add a mandate the affidavit be notarized.

The legislation also was revised to bypass Indiana's parental consent requirement for a minor's abortion if the minor is pregnant because she was a victim of rape or incest perpetrated by a parent or guardian.

In addition, the measure now requires the Statewide Maternal Mortality Review Committee to assess in coming years how banning nearly all abortions in the state affects the number of Indiana women who die as a result of pregnancy or childbirth, or within one year of giving birth — a rate already among the highest in the nation.

Other proposals to expand abortion access through telehealth services, license crisis pregnancy centers that perform ultrasounds on pregnant women, make low-cost housing available to pregnant women and new mothers, and to recognize religious exceptions to the near-total abortion ban were defeated in the Senate, mostly on party-line votes.

State Sen. Rodney Pol Jr., D-Chesterton, said he's astounded Senate Republicans declined to incorporate into the legislation his proposal for additional housing support for women being compelled to carry pregnancies to term in Indiana.

"If we're forcing women to give birth, we better be damn sure we're ready to support them all the way through," Pol said.

