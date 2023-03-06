Indiana courts tossed challenges last year to the "Welcoming City" ordinances enacted by Gary and East Chicago in 2017 after concluding that the litigants lacked legal standing to file suit because they suffered no injury as a result of the ordinances.

In unanimous decisions, the Indiana Supreme Court (for Gary) and the Indiana Court of Appeals (for East Chicago) dismissed lawsuits claiming that the policies of both cities to prioritize local public safety needs and protect the rights of immigrants unlawfully violated Indiana's 2011 prohibition on sanctuary cities.

"The plaintiffs do not live in the city; they do not pay taxes to the city; they are not affected in any way by the ordinance that operates only in the city," said appeals Judge Elizabeth Tavitas, a Lake County native. "The plaintiffs have not shown how the ordinance has caused any harm to them or the public."

The rulings were a defeat for prominent conservative attorney James Bopp Jr. of Terre Haute, who filed the "Welcoming City" challenges; and Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita, a Munster native, who intervened on behalf of the plaintiffs and against the Region cities.

But Rokita, at least, might get a second chance — although probably not against Gary and East Chicago.

The Republican-controlled Indiana Senate recently voted 40-9 along party lines to explicitly authorize the attorney general to file suit against any Indiana college or university, or local unit of government, to enforce compliance with the state's sanctuary-city ban.

Sen. Eric Koch, R-Bedford, the sponsor of Senate Bill 178, said that in light of the court rulings denying standing to any lawful Indiana resident, it's appropriate to empower the attorney general to see that the statute is followed.

The legislation goes to the Republican-controlled House for possible revision and a decision on sending it to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law.

The "Welcoming City" ordinances were promoted by Merrillville attorney Alfredo Estrada, along with other immigrant rights supporters, to let immigrants living in Northwest Indiana know they were welcome in the Region and their rights would be protected, notwithstanding the anti-immigrant rhetoric of Republican President Donald Trump's administration.

Indiana's sanctuary-city ban, approved by the 2011 General Assembly, prohibits local governments and their employees, including police, from refusing to communicate or cooperate with federal immigration authorities to protect noncitizens who entered or remained in the United States without legal permission.

Meet the 2023 Northwest Indiana legislative delegation State Rep. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond State Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago State Rep. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary State Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso State Rep. Pat Boy, D-Michigan City State Rep. Chuck Moseley, D-Portage State Rep. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron State Rep. Mike Andrade, D-Munster State Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary State Rep. Hal Slager, R-Schererville State Rep. Kendell Culp, R-Rensselaer State Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point State Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie State Sen. Dan Dernulc, R-Highland State Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary State Sen. Rodney Pol Jr., D-Chesterton State Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso State Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell State Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores