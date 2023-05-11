If Donald Trump's name appears on the 2024 Republican primary election ballot in Indiana, the former president won't be getting a vote from the Hoosier State's senior senator.

U.S. Sen. Todd Young declared Thursday — after Trump was found liable for sexual assault Tuesday by a New York jury and on Wednesday pledged to pardon the criminal participants in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol insurrection — that Trump does not deserve the backing of the Republican Party next year in a third consecutive presidential race.

"I don't intend to support him for the Republican nomination," Young said in an interview with Manu Raju, CNN chief congressional correspondent.

When asked by Raju his reason for not supporting Trump, Young replied: "Where do I begin?"

On the issue of Ukraine, Young took exception to Trump calling Russian President Vladimir Putin "a smart guy," and Trump refusing to commit to supporting Ukraine in its continuing efforts to repel the Russian invasion if Trump makes it back to the White House.

"I think President Trump's judgment is wrong in this case. President Putin and his government have engaged in war crimes. I don't believe that's disputed," Young said. "He (Putin) is an enemy of the United States, our values, our interests and the security of the American people."

Young expanded on Trump's weaknesses as a presidential candidate in a subsequent interview Thursday with Igor Bobic, senior politics reporter at HuffPost, whose reporting on Young's remarks was confirmed by Young's office.

Specifically, Young said he wants to back a Republican nominee who can win in a general election.

"As President Trump says, I prefer winners. He consistently loses. In fact, he has a habit of losing not just his own elections, but losing elections for others," Young said.

Records show Trump has twice failed to garner more popular votes in presidential elections than his Democratic opponents, yet managed to win the White House in 2016 due the quirks of America's electoral vote system.

Trump's lackluster support for the Republicans running in the 2020 Georgia U.S. Senate runoff elections also contributed to Democrats winning both races and majority control of the Senate.

Young told Bobic he believes that Trump lacks the skills necessary to build the kind of broad coalition of supporters needed to win a presidential election.

"I can't think of someone worse equipped to bring people together ... and advance our collective values than the former president. I don't think conservatives would be well served by electing someone whose core competency seems to be owning someone on Twitter," Young said.

Young declined to say whether he would support Trump in the general election if somehow the former president wins the GOP nomination, notwithstanding Young's to-be-determined endorsement of another candidate — "It won't be him (Trump)."

"I don't think he'll be the nominee. Republicans are in a winning mood. We want to win. We know he's the shortest path to losing," Young said.

As for whether he's thinking of running for president himself, Young said simply: "No."

Hoosiers elected Young last year to a second, six-year term representing Indiana in the U.S. Senate. He was unopposed in the Republican primary and defeated Democratic Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. in the general election.

Notably, Young was among just four Republican senators seeking reelection last year not to be endorsed by Trump.

