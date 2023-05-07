U.S. Sen. Todd Young is eager to bolster the nation's severe weather warning systems after seeing Northwest Indiana and the entire Hoosier State repeatedly struck this spring by tornadoes and other strong storms.

The two-term Indiana Republican recently signed-on to the Tornado Observation Research Notification and Deployment to Operations (TORNADO) Act that calls for an evaluation of how severe weather advisories are communicated to the public and changes focused on protecting lives and property.

Under the plan, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) would be directed to update the current tornado rating system, as necessary, and to submit an action plan for implementing a next-generation weather forecast and warning framework.

In addition, NOAA would have to coordinate with other entities in conducting post-storm assessments to optimize data collection, sharing and integration, according to the legislation.

"In recent months, severe weather has tragically taken the lives of Hoosiers and devastated several Indiana communities. While we can’t prevent these storms from occurring, the TORNADO Act would improve severe weather forecasting, notifying the public faster and allowing Hoosiers to find safety more quickly," Young said.

Young is among eight cosponsors of the proposal filed by U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., who said the federal government has a vested interest in making sure Americans have as much notice as possible of severe weather.

"Even when tornadoes are well-forecasted, warnings do not always provide enough lead time to ensure the public can respond or seek appropriate shelter," Wicker said. "The TORNADO Act would improve the forecasting and understanding of these natural disasters so we can prevent future loss of life and property."

The proposal has been referred to the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation for evaluation, possible revision, and a decision on returning it to the Democratic-controlled Senate for a vote on sending it to the Republican-controlled House for further action.

Legislation must be approved by the Senate and the House with identical language to go to Democratic President Joe Biden to be signed into law or vetoed.

