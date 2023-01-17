 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Indiana senator visits Taiwan to reinforce American support for island nation

U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., is part of a congressional delegation touring Taiwan this week to reinforce America's support for the island nation located southeast of China.

The two-term Hoosier lawmaker is meeting with senior Taiwan government officials and business leaders through Wednesday to discuss U.S.-Taiwan relations, regional security, trade and investment, global supply chains and other significant issues of mutual interest.

"Taiwan is a friend to the United States and to Hoosiers," Young said. "Republicans and Democrats in Congress intend to do whatever we can to support, broaden, strengthen and deepen the U.S.-Taiwan relationship."

U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., participates in a press conference Tuesday with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen. Young is meeting this week with Taiwan government officials and business leaders to discuss U.S.-Taiwan relations, regional security, trade and investment, global supply chains, and other significant issues of mutual interest.

China has become increasingly aggressive toward Taiwan in recent years by repeatedly sending ships and military jets toward the island, which China considers part of its territory.

In response, Congress has stepped up American aid to Taiwan, including appropriating in December $10 billion in military grant assistance to Taiwan through 2027.

The Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed Young to the country and said his visit "underlines the importance of a robust Taiwan-U.S. partnership."

"We look forward to constructive conversation about multi-faceted collaboration over our valued supporter’s 3-day stay," it said.

In addition to military aid for Taiwan, the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act contained a Young-backed provision authorizing the State Department to further counter Chinese expansionism by bolstering U.S. diplomatic outposts in other Pacific Island nations.

Back home in Indiana, state Rep. Mike Andrade, D-Munster, recently was named co-chairman of the General Assembly's Taiwan Friendship Caucus, which aims to grow long-standing diplomatic and business ties between Indiana and Taiwan.

"While there may be a language barrier and an ocean between our two countries, the values we share — democracy, freedom, and equality — transcend any outward differences," Andrade said. "By working together, Indiana and Taiwan can attain economic prosperity and mutual cultural respect."

