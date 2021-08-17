Indiana senators blast Biden in letter over gas prices, oil production

In a letter sent Monday to President Joe Biden, Indiana's U.S. Sens. Todd Young and Mike Braun condemned the Democratic chief executive for encouraging foreign countries to step up their oil production to help reduce fuel prices in the United States.

"It is astonishing that your administration is now seeking assistance from an international oil cartel when America has sufficient domestic supply and reserves to increase output which would reduce gasoline prices," the senators said in the letter joined by 22 of their Republican colleagues.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, last year cut its oil output by 10 million barrels per day, or about 10% of world demand, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It gradually has raised output since then. But at its current pace OPEC+ is not slated to return to pre-pandemic production levels until late 2022.

"At a critical moment in the global recovery, this is simply not enough," said Jake Sullivan, Biden's national security adviser.