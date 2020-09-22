Indiana senators endorse speedy confirmation of Trump's Supreme Court nominee

The two Republicans representing Indiana at the U.S. Senate are prepared to evaluate and confirm Republican President Donald Trump's nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court, either before or after the Nov. 3 election.
U.S. Sens. Todd Young, R-Ind., and Mike Braun, R-Ind., each told reporters Tuesday they see no need to wait for the American people to decide which political party should control the White House and Senate prior to the Senate consenting to a lifetime appointment for Trump's nominee to the nation's highest court.
"Historical precedent supports action in a case like this, clearly, and the president has put forth a list of incredibly talented potential nominees," Young said. "It's my intention to dutifully evaluate the record of whomever the president ultimately nominates and to ensure bold action following his nomination."
That's something of a flip-flop for the Hoosier State's senior senator. He told The Times as a Senate candidate in 2016 that the Supreme Court vacancy caused by the Feb. 13, 2016, death of Justice Antonin Scalia should be held open until after that year's general election.
Young insisted the situation today is different because there was divided government in 2016, with a Democratic president and Republican-controlled Senate. Republicans now control both the White House and the Senate.
"We will act because the American people want us to act, and the people of Indiana, in particular, want me to act on this forthcoming nomination," Young said.
Braun agreed there's plenty of time before the election for the Senate to vote on the president's nomination, which Trump said he expects to announce Saturday, just eight days following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
"I think with the candidates that we've got out there, it will not require as much time in terms of vetting," Braun said. "I think in this case, we don't shortcut the process, but we move with all deliberate speed, and I think it can be done pre-election.
"We do control the presidency, and the Senate, and I think for the majority of Hoosiers that elected me they'd be disappointed if we didn't do it. My vote would stay the same because it's going to be on the merits of the case, regardless of whether it happens before or after."
Both Braun and Young said they are rooting for Trump to select as Ginsburg's successor 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Amy Coney Barrett, of South Bend, a University of Notre Dame law school graduate and current Notre Dame law professor.
Braun said he's confident if Barrett makes it on the Supreme Court she will follow the Constitution, interpret the law as written and refrain from "legislating from the bench" — three things he said federal judges appointed by Democratic presidents don't always do.
"I'm going to be highly in favor of Amy Coney Barrett being the nominee because I think she brings an impeccable judicial record into play," Braun said. "I think she checks all those boxes."
Young agreed. He said, "I have high confidence that the American people will be favorably impressed with a faithful constitutionalist nominee, and they will be proud of the person who becomes the next associate justice on the Supreme Court of the United States."
Left unsaid by Young and Braun is one additional box social conservatives are eager to check that the rarely subtle U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-Fort Wayne, blasted from the rooftops Monday on Twitter.
"An ACB (Amy Coney Barrett) appointment would mean the end of Roe," Banks said, referring to the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide.
Banks also said Barrett would be "a massive victory for principled conservatism" by further enshrining legal protections for Second Amendment gun rights and religious liberty.
Though Banks appears to have overlooked Barrett's Sept. 3 ruling against the Republican Party of Illinois that affirmed the validity of a recommended 10-person cap on indoor church services, imposed by Democratic Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker to minimize the potential spread of COVID-19.
In any case, Braun expects the anticipated fight over the president's nominee will aid Trump and vulnerable Republican senators at the ballot box, just like the Justice Brett Kavanaugh nomination in 2018 helped Braun defeat Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly in Indiana.
"It was so measurable in terms of what that did to my race," Braun said. "What was considered to be a toss-up race in Missouri and Indiana, we both ended up winning with margin, roughly six points."
At the same time, Braun is cautioning Democrats, if they do win control of the White House and Congress, to avoid enacting policies that might be seen as retaliation for Republicans filling the Supreme Court seat, such as adding justices to the high court or admitting Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C. as states.
"I think you really then get into uncharted territory about what tools you might use to actually get your point of view across," Braun said. "That might be a bridge too far for many independents, even some in their own party. I'd be careful with that."
