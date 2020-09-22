Indiana senators endorse speedy confirmation of Trump's Supreme Court nominee

"We will act because the American people want us to act, and the people of Indiana, in particular, want me to act on this forthcoming nomination," Young said.

Braun agreed there's plenty of time before the election for the Senate to vote on the president's nomination, which Trump said he expects to announce Saturday, just eight days following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

"I think with the candidates that we've got out there, it will not require as much time in terms of vetting," Braun said. "I think in this case, we don't shortcut the process, but we move with all deliberate speed, and I think it can be done pre-election.

"We do control the presidency, and the Senate, and I think for the majority of Hoosiers that elected me they'd be disappointed if we didn't do it. My vote would stay the same because it's going to be on the merits of the case, regardless of whether it happens before or after."

Both Braun and Young said they are rooting for Trump to select as Ginsburg's successor 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Amy Coney Barrett, of South Bend, a University of Notre Dame law school graduate and current Notre Dame law professor.