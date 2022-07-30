Indiana senators opt against early termination of near-total abortion ban

The debate over whether Indiana should enact a near-total abortion ban will continue for at least one more week.

Without a single vote to spare, the Republican-controlled Senate reluctantly agreed Saturday to advance to the House its plan to prohibit all abortions in the state, with limited exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest, or when the life of the mother is at stake.

Senate Bill 1 was approved with the bare minimum of 26 votes needed to send it to the House, with several "yes" votes coming from senators, including state Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores, who said he only was supporting it in its current form to "keep the conversation going."

Others had seemingly less rational reasons for backing the measure. For example, state Sen. Gary Byrne, R-Byrneville, said he initially opposed the plan because it fails to stop all abortions, but he voted for it to spite the abortion rights protesters variously cheering and booing outside the Senate chamber during debate on the legislation.

Twenty senators opposed the measure, including 10 Republicans preferring either a "no exceptions" abortion ban or fewer restrictions than those contained in the proposal. All 10 Democrats voted "no." Three Republicans and one Democratic senator were absent.

In the Northwest Indiana delegation, the roll call split along party lines with Bohacek, state Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso; and state Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell, voting to keep the proposal moving, knowing that changes expected to be made by the Republican-controlled House will require a subsequent up-or-down vote in the Senate.

Opposing the measure were state Sens. Michael Griffin, D-Highland; Eddie Melton, D-Gary; and Rodney Pol Jr., D-Chesterton. State Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago, was absent.

As it currently stands, the legislation requires a person who becomes pregnant because of rape or incest to obtain an abortion within eight weeks of fertilization if she is age 16 or older, or prior to 12 weeks post-fertilization if the girl is less than 16 years old.

A non-confidential affidavit attesting to a pregnancy caused by rape or incest, signed and notarized under penalties of perjury, must be submitted and permanently included in the woman's medical record as a condition of receiving an abortion, according to the proposal.

In all other cases, abortion would be prohibited in Indiana except when a doctor determines — and is willing to risk his or her professional license on the belief — that an abortion is needed to prevent substantial permanent impairment to the life of a pregnant woman.

Remarkably, not a single senator explicitly spoke in favor of the proposal during the more than three hours of debate in an ultra-rare weekend meeting of the Senate, amid an already rare summer special session of the Indiana General Assembly.

State Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange, the sponsor of the measure, even admitted she's not particularly satisfied with the plan. But she insisted, "It's a step, and I believe it's a step in the right direction."

"We're trying to hit a place that we can live with, where we can protect as many people as possible," Glick said. "This bill pretty much stops elective abortions in the state of Indiana — 98.5% of those abortions will stop."

That's not good enough for some Republican senators, and their allies in the anti-abortion community, who said anything less than a total abortion ban, with no exceptions but for the life of the mother, is unacceptable when the U.S. Supreme Court has given states, through its June 24 Dobbs v. Jackson ruling repealing the right to abortion established in 1973 by Roe v. Wade, the green light to prohibit all abortion.

"It's about the babies," said state Sen. Jim Tomes, R-Wadesville, who opposed the measure. "It doesn't protect all babies."

The National Right to Life Committee, through its Terre Haute attorney Jim Bopp Jr., likewise claimed the legislation "would fail to protect lives" and instead "endanger vulnerable women and their unborn children."

"Senate Bill 1 contains vague language and ill-defined terms which would actually protect abortion instead of protecting unborn children. Senate Bill 1 also would undermine existing protections for unborn children with disabilities. The pro-life movement calls upon pro-life legislators in the Indiana legislature to reject this travesty of a bill," the Bopp organization said.

Democrats actually did most of the talking in the Senate as they pleaded with their Republican colleagues Saturday to try putting themselves in the shoes of Hoosier women and girls who no longer will have access to abortion if the proposal becomes law.

State Sen. Shelli Yoder, D-Bloomington, said she was in those shoes not so long ago as an unmarried, 34-year-old woman who made three consecutive appointments at an abortion clinic but ultimately decided not to follow through with the procedure because she had the time she needed to think about all her options — up to 20 weeks under current Indiana law — and then make a decision on her own.

Yoder said it's wrong for a 50-member legislative body comprised of 42 men and 8 women beyond childbearing age to take that option away from young Hoosier women, and even more wrong to set strict time limits for rape and incest victims to seek an abortion when they may not even realize they're pregnant until it's too late.

"This law will bring terror and despair to thousands of women," Yoder said. "Rape and incest exceptions do not make this a good bill. ... A woman should never have to be raped to guarantee her liberty, her reproductive freedom."

"This is the end result of unchecked power, ego and hubris," Yoder added.

Pol described the legislation as "government overreach into women's doctors' offices that "cruelly and callously" denies women access to reproductive health care and makes a mockery of what government is supposed to do.

"Your birth control or your IUD failed? Too bad, you're going to be forced to give birth," Pol said. "We were called here to help families, not to strip away rights, not to force births on women, not to debate Bible verses."

Similarly, Griffin said that after praying over the decision, he could not in good conscience vote in favor of denying women the choice of whether to bear or beget a child.

"It is a deep breach of my oath to use the powers of government to enact a policy that's based on a religious view of when life begins," Griffin said.

"My colleagues and I brought many amendments to the table that attempted to improve family services and better define and exempt life-threatening pregnancies: All were shot down. This bill will drive health care workers out of our state when they’re desperately needed, further burden our insufficient social infrastructure and do irreversible harm to many Hoosier women," he added.

Melton emphasized the eyes of the nation are on Indiana as it is the first state in the country to convene its Legislature post-Dobbs and take up the issue of abortion. He said the nation should be horrified by what it's seeing play out at the Statehouse.

"I cannot say this enough — Hoosiers, advocacy groups and doctors told us not to pass this bill. I can’t understand why this excessive majority won’t leave doctors alone to do their jobs — the government has absolutely no business being involved in a matter as private and nuanced as abortion," Melton said. "I can only hope this proposal dies in the House."

In addition to the abortion measure, the Senate voted 40-4 to send Senate Bill 3 to the House.

It scuttles the governor's proposed $225 taxpayer rebate checks in favor of taking a penny off the state's record-high gasoline tax, suspending the collection of Indiana's 7% sales tax on residential utility bills through the end of the year, setting aside up to $1 billion for future state construction projects and depositing $400 million in Indiana's pension stabilization fund.

Headed to the Senate, meanwhile, is House Bill 1001, which implements Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb's plan to spend about $1.1 billion in excess state revenue to provide $225 taxpayer rebate payments to some 4.3 million Hoosiers already in the process of receiving $125 checks linked to unanticipated state revenue growth during the 2021 budget year.

It also increases state income tax exemptions and credits for children and adopted children, eliminates the 7% sales tax on children's diapers, and appropriates $58.5 million to state agencies and other programs through June 2023 to cover expanded prenatal services, Medicaid birth and delivery costs, child care, contraceptive availability and other anticipated expenses linked, in part, to the proposed abortion restrictions in Senate Bill 1.

A smaller, $45 million package of social service programs for women, children and families was approved 46-1 by the Senate on Thursday in Senate Bill 2 and next will be considered in the House.

The House and Senate currently are planning to end the special legislative session around Friday and are required to adjourn, by law, no later than Aug. 14.

Both chambers must approve any legislative proposal with identical language before the deadline to send it to the governor to be signed into law or vetoed.