FILE - In this Friday, March 27, 2015, file photo provided by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, commander of Iran's Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani prays in a religious ceremony at a mosque in the residence of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Tehran, Iran. Iraqi TV and three Iraqi officials said Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, that Soleimani has been killed in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP, File)
Protesters demonstrate over the U.S. airstrike in Iraq that killed Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Tehran, Iran, Jan. 3, 2020. Iran has vowed "harsh retaliation" for the U.S. airstrike near Baghdad's airport that killed Tehran's top general and the architect of its interventions across the Middle East, as tensions soared in the wake of the targeted killing. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., left, and U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind.
Provided
FILE - In this Friday, March 27, 2015, file photo provided by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, commander of Iran's Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani prays in a religious ceremony at a mosque in the residence of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Tehran, Iran. Iraqi TV and three Iraqi officials said Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, that Soleimani has been killed in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP, File)
UNCREDITED
Protesters demonstrate over the U.S. airstrike in Iraq that killed Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Tehran, Iran, Jan. 3, 2020. Iran has vowed "harsh retaliation" for the U.S. airstrike near Baghdad's airport that killed Tehran's top general and the architect of its interventions across the Middle East, as tensions soared in the wake of the targeted killing. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., and U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., released separate statements Friday in response to the assassination of Qasem Soleimani, a top Iranian military leader, who was killed by a U.S. drone in Iraq:
Young — "Qasem Soleimani was a terrorist mastermind who was responsible for the murder of hundreds of Americans. Under his command, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps brought death and destruction across the Middle East — and beyond. Last night, justice was delivered."
"The president's maximum pressure campaign against Iran has always been about pushing Iran's leaders, primarily through economic means, to change their behavior and stop exporting terror around the globe. Iran failed to change, and mass murderer Soleimani met his fate. I hope this strike will finally wake up the Ayatollah and the outlaw regime in Tehran. End the terror and focus on improving the lives of the Iranian people by embracing peace."
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
"As the administration considers next steps from here, Congress must be involved in that debate."
Braun — "President Trump made the courageous decision to kill Qassim Suleimani, who was the leader of Iran's violence against the United States that was directly responsible for killing American soldiers through IEDs for over a decade and was planning future attacks against American citizens throughout the Middle East. Iran has been one of America's greatest enemies and I'm proud that President Trump is protecting our country and our allies."
Anthony Paul Lardyell
Bradley James Kresich
Brandon Chirstopher Smith
Benjamin Elliott Weatherford
Christopher Armstrong
Darvell Davonte Robinson.jpg
Davierre Shamari Sanders
Dezarae Lynn Farias
Emanuel Oscar Sims
Howard Cornelius Hogue
Jacob Samuel Phelps
Jerry Lee Bryant
Kiara Shawtrice Howard
Kyle Charles Klemoff
Marquis Larone Johnson
Patrick Clinton
Pete Yanez
Richard Tyson
Tierra Smith
Timothy Cecil Craig
Tony Deandra Carruthers
Caine Anthony Stachelski
Dustin Bruce Albee
Jeffrey James Human
Lorenzo Bentley
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.