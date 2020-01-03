{{featured_button_text}}

U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., and U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., released separate statements Friday in response to the assassination of Qasem Soleimani, a top Iranian military leader, who was killed by a U.S. drone in Iraq:

Young — "Qasem Soleimani was a terrorist mastermind who was responsible for the murder of hundreds of Americans. Under his command, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps brought death and destruction across the Middle East — and beyond. Last night, justice was delivered."

"The president's maximum pressure campaign against Iran has always been about pushing Iran's leaders, primarily through economic means, to change their behavior and stop exporting terror around the globe. Iran failed to change, and mass murderer Soleimani met his fate. I hope this strike will finally wake up the Ayatollah and the outlaw regime in Tehran. End the terror and focus on improving the lives of the Iranian people by embracing peace."

"As the administration considers next steps from here, Congress must be involved in that debate."

Braun — "President Trump made the courageous decision to kill Qassim Suleimani, who was the leader of Iran's violence against the United States that was directly responsible for killing American soldiers through IEDs for over a decade and was planning future attacks against American citizens throughout the Middle East. Iran has been one of America's greatest enemies and I'm proud that President Trump is protecting our country and our allies."

