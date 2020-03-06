Indiana sens. want 2022 Winter Olympics moved out of China

Indiana's two U.S. senators are calling on the International Olympic Committee to rescind its award of the 2022 Winter Olympics to China, due to the country's ongoing persecution of religious minorities and lack of respect for human rights.
U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., and U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., are among 11 sponsors of a Senate resolution, along with U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., asking the Olympics governing body to strip the 2022 games from China and reopen bidding to other nations.
"The People's Republic of China is a Communist state and it is outrageous to reward bad behavior by allowing them to host the 2022 Olympic Winter Games," Young said.
"Currently in China, millions of Uighur Muslims are being held in secret re-education camps against their will, millions of babies have been aborted at the government's direction, and the police are using force to crack down on those in Hong Kong exercising their basic rights."
The resolution, which is awaiting action by the Senate, also notes China's use of compulsory labor, arbitrary detention and surveillance, forced organ harvesting, lack of political competition and representation, propaganda campaigns and other human rights abuses.
"The Chinese Communist Party cannot be trusted on human rights and it's wrong for them to host the 2022 Olympics," Braun said.
Beijing, China was awarded the 2022 winter games by the International Olympic Committee in 2015. It will be the first city to host both the winter and summer games following Beijing's successful 2008 Summer Olympics.
The only other country to formally bid for the 2022 games was Kazakhstan, which also heavily restricts freedom of assembly, speech and religion, according to Human Rights Watch.
The International Olympic Committee never has rescinded the award of an Olympics Games except when war forced the games to be canceled.
Even the 1936 Summer Olympics went on, despite the German government being taken over by Nazis in 1933 after the Olympics were awarded to Berlin in 1931.