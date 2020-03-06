Indiana sens. want 2022 Winter Olympics moved out of China

Indiana's two U.S. senators are calling on the International Olympic Committee to rescind its award of the 2022 Winter Olympics to China, due to the country's ongoing persecution of religious minorities and lack of respect for human rights.

U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., and U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., are among 11 sponsors of a Senate resolution, along with U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., asking the Olympics governing body to strip the 2022 games from China and reopen bidding to other nations.

"The People's Republic of China is a Communist state and it is outrageous to reward bad behavior by allowing them to host the 2022 Olympic Winter Games," Young said.

"Currently in China, millions of Uighur Muslims are being held in secret re-education camps against their will, millions of babies have been aborted at the government's direction, and the police are using force to crack down on those in Hong Kong exercising their basic rights."

The resolution, which is awaiting action by the Senate, also notes China's use of compulsory labor, arbitrary detention and surveillance, forced organ harvesting, lack of political competition and representation, propaganda campaigns and other human rights abuses.

