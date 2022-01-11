Indiana sets new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations

"There's only so many beds in the hospital," Vavilala said. "If a hospital deems that a patient will require an ICU bed after the surgery they are saying, "Sorry, we cannot do it now because we do not have ICU beds.'"

Brian Tabor, president of the Indiana Hospital Association, concurred. He said Tuesday that Indiana hospitals are "overwhelmed" and in "a state of crisis" with "dwindling capacity left to care for patients."

"Our emergency departments are seeing 8,500 to 10,000 visits per day, and at any given point there are several hundred patients boarding in emergency departments around the state awaiting open beds," Tabor said.

He said Hoosiers can help alleviate the crisis by going to urgent care centers or physicians offices for COVID-19 testing, instead of showing up at a hospital emergency room.

"We need your help now more than ever to manage through this," Tabor said. "Hospitals are required by law to conduct medical screens for every patient that walks into the emergency room."

"Consequently, individuals seeking COVID-19 testing in the emergency room take much needed staff and resources away from those in need of emergency medical care during this surge."