Indiana sets new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations

CROWN POINT — More Hoosiers currently are hospitalized with COVID-19 than at any time in the 22-month history of the coronavirus pandemic in Indiana.
Data released by the Indiana Department of Health show a record 3,467 individuals were hospitalized Monday because of COVID-19, topping the prior peak tally of 3,460 COVID-19 hospital patients on Nov. 30, 2020.
"The hospitals are full. There's no doubt about it," said Dr. Chandana Vavilala, the Lake County health officer.
Vavilala told the Lake County Council on Tuesday there seldom are any available beds in Northwest Indiana hospitals, even fewer intensive care unit (ICU) beds, and emergency room patients often are awaiting care in hallways because there's simply nowhere to put them.
Just 13 ICU beds in all of Northwest Indiana were classified as vacant Monday by the Indiana Department of Health.
Statewide, only 10.1% of the 2,021 total ICU beds in Indiana were unoccupied.
Vavilala said the omicron surge of COVID-19 infections, and the corresponding increase in hospitalizations, is affecting not just COVID-19 patients, but anyone who might need hospital care for things like a heart attack, fractured bone or non-emergency surgery.
"There's only so many beds in the hospital," Vavilala said. "If a hospital deems that a patient will require an ICU bed after the surgery they are saying, "Sorry, we cannot do it now because we do not have ICU beds.'"
Brian Tabor, president of the Indiana Hospital Association, concurred. He said Tuesday that Indiana hospitals are "overwhelmed" and in "a state of crisis" with "dwindling capacity left to care for patients."
"Our emergency departments are seeing 8,500 to 10,000 visits per day, and at any given point there are several hundred patients boarding in emergency departments around the state awaiting open beds," Tabor said.
He said Hoosiers can help alleviate the crisis by going to urgent care centers or physicians offices for COVID-19 testing, instead of showing up at a hospital emergency room.
"We need your help now more than ever to manage through this," Tabor said. "Hospitals are required by law to conduct medical screens for every patient that walks into the emergency room."
"Consequently, individuals seeking COVID-19 testing in the emergency room take much needed staff and resources away from those in need of emergency medical care during this surge."
According to the Indiana Department of Health, an incredible 110,683 individuals tested positive for COVID-19 in the first 10 days of this year.
That equates to 1.6% of Indiana's entire population and doesn't include cases confirmed by at-home COVID-19 tests.
"This is a real virus. It's not politically generated. People are really getting sick," said Lake County Council President Ted Bilski, D-Hobart.
Deaths due to COVID-19 also are surging in Indiana with 110 new COVID-19 deaths reported to the state health agency Monday.
Since the start of the pandemic, Indiana has seen 19,194 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, along with 714 probable COVID-19 deaths, for a total of 19,908 Hoosiers killed by the coronavirus.
Vavilala said individuals can reduce their chances of contracting COVID-19 by avoiding large gatherings, wearing a face mask in public places, and getting vaccinated against COVID-19 along with a booster shot when they are eligible.
The free vaccine is available at more than 1,400 retail pharmacies, health clinics and hospitals across the state — often without an appointment. A full list of vaccine sites is online at ourshot.in.gov.
According to the Indiana Department of Health, unvaccinated individuals have accounted for 96.3% of Indiana's nearly 1.4 million total COVID-19 infections, 99.94% of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 99.97% of the state's COVID-19 deaths since the first coronavirus case was confirmed in the state on March 6, 2020.
Vavilala also urged the county council to reconsider its opposition to a countywide mask mandate in schools and businesses, and instead adopt something similar to the mask order she issued in 2020 before the Republican-controlled General Assembly insisted on county council consent for such orders.
"It would be good for people to wear masks in all indoor gatherings. That would include all the indoor businesses," Vavilala said.
Bilski said in lieu of government mandates people simply should practice "common sense" by washing their hands and taking other measures that will keep them safe from COVID-19.
"It doesn't matter what this council says, it's up to each and every individual," Bilski said.